Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos is back with Ronnie-Ortiz Magro as the couple poses happily together

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posed happily alongside his fiancee Saffire Matos in a recent post. Pic credit: MTV

It looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his fiancée Saffire Matos are “on-again” based on Ronnie’s latest post.

It was recently revealed that the couple was taking time apart from one another as they worked on some issues in their relationship.

The couple has often had some bumps in the road as they’ve followed and unfollowed each other on social media.

Earlier this year, the cops even got involved as part of an alleged domestic dispute between the couple, but Saffire was quick to come to Ronnie’s defense and assured their followers that they were going strong.

Some frustrated Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers have even started questioning whether the pair were staging their breakups in order to gain attention.

It looks like Ronnie put an end to speculation, however, as he posed happily alongside Saffire in his recent Instagram story photo.

Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pose happily together. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro continues to work on his relationship with Saffire Matos

Despite recently removing all traces of Ronnie from her social media, Saffire looked happy as could be in Ronnie’s recent post.

She recently had fans guessing about the status of their relationship as she was coy in her responses during a fan Q and A.

She also posed in several sexy photos in what many thought was an attempt to make Ronnie jealous.

In addition to working through their relationship issues, it appears that Ronnie has been making some improvements of his own.

He recently celebrated six months of sobriety, something he has struggled with in the past.

Ronnie celebrates his sobriety. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

As things seem to be looking up with his relationship, it leaves the question of whether Ronnie will appear in the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

He recently decided to take some time away from filming to focus on his own mental health. Now that he is continuing to live a sober lifestyle, it’s possible fans could see a return to the show.

In addition to focusing on self-improvement, Ronnie is in the middle of dealing with some legal issues with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley. He recently sued her in an attempt to force the sale of the home they used to share together in Las Vegas.

He did not travel to the Isla Bella Beach Resort last month to film with the rest of his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates.

At this time, Ronnie has not made an official statement regarding his decision to film.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.