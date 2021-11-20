Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are ‘not together,’ working through issues

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are currently taking time apart. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has kept fans guessing regarding the status of his relationship with his fiancee Saffire Matos.

Despite becoming engaged this year, the couple has continued to have their share of ups and downs as demonstrated through their social media pages.

Fans have speculated that the two of them have been having issues due to following and unfollowing each other. In addition, Saffire has removed almost all photos of Ronnie from her Instagram page.

A source recently spoke to In Touch and confirmed that the couple was “on the rocks.”

They revealed that Ronnie and Saffire fight like any other couple but sometimes the fights are so intense that the two of them take time apart and Saffire often blocks Ronnie on social media and doesn’t wear her engagement ring.

The source added, “Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately. That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Saffire Matos addresses relationship with Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro during fan Q and A

Saffire recently confused fans by her responses during an Instagram Q and A.

When she was asked whether or not she was still engaged, Saffire simply flashed her engagement ring across the screen but didn’t directly answer.

Saffire flashes her engagement ring. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Similarly, when one of her followers mentioned how fortunate Ronnie was to be with her and how he shouldn’t mess up their relationship, she simply posed with a coy look on her face.

Saffire hosts an Instagram Q and A. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

The social media activity is typical of Saffire as she often posts cryptic messages and leaves people wondering what is going on between her and Ronnie.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro remains quiet about his relationship with Saffire Matos

Ronnie has remained quiet about the status of his relationship with Saffire and many pictures of the couple together still remain on his page, sending mixed messages to fans.

Ronnie did not recently travel to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys with the rest of his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars as they began filming for the new season. This left many to wonder whether something was wrong.

It’s unknown at this time if Ronnie plans to return for the new season or if he will continue to take time off to focus on his mental health. He recently celebrated six months of sobriety, which is a major milestone for him as he’s struggled with alcohol abuse in the past.

The future remains unclear for Ronnie and Saffire so fans will have to keep up with the changes in their relationship by following their social media accounts.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.