Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos addresses Ronnie Ortiz-Magro split rumors

Saffire Matos addresses fan questions about her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: MTV

For the past couple of weeks, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have speculated that trouble was brewing between Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Despite becoming engaged a few months ago, the couple has appeared to have some ups and downs as observant followers have noted that they’ve followed and unfollowed each other on social media multiple times and also removed photos of each other from their pages.

Whether that means they’re having problems or not remains to be seen as some fans feel it could just be an attempt at attention and staying relevant.

Most recently, Saffire removed almost all photos of Ronnie from her page. She’s also shared a series of sultry selfies and has shown off her curves.

These actions led people to believe that the couple had split up and Saffire finally addressed the rumors during an Instagram Q and A.

Saffire Matos addresses Ronnie Ortiz-Magro split rumors

Saffire held an Instagram Q and A and encouraged her followers to “ask me anything.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

When one commenter asked her if she was still engaged, Saffire simply flashed her gorgeous engagement ring across the screen.

Saffire flashes her engagement ring. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

While she never came forward with a “yes” or “no” it was implied that wearing the ring meant the couple was still together.

Following that, a separate fan reminded Saffire how “lucky” Ronnie was and said they hoped he didn’t mess things up with her.

Rather than reply with a verbal response, Saffire simply shared a photo of herself with a coy look on her face.

Saffire hosts an Instagram Q and A. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans aren’t sure what to make of Saffire Matos’s latest post

Saffire Matos’s Q and A seems to have left Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans with more questions than answers.

One Reddit user started a thread as they simply didn’t understand what Saffire’s responses meant and if she and Ronnie were actually still together.

Another commenter was equally as confused and mentioned what a “roller coaster” their relationship has been.

Fans are confused by Saffire’s responses. Pic credit: @eymamacitaaa/Reddit

A few other people, however, felt that Saffire made up the questions for herself just for attention. They also questioned whether or not anything was actually going on as they felt Ronnie would have made it known that they broke up if they did.

Followers think Saffire is doing this for attention. Pic credit: @rainbowket/@Clean-Spirit-1910/Reddit

It looks like Saffire and Ronnie plan to keep fans guessing about their relationship.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.