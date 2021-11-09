Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos flaunts curves in sultry post amid split rumors from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Saffire Matos flaunts her figure amid split rumors from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: MTV

Saffire Matos showed off her figure in a racy post following recent rumors that she and Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had gone their separate ways.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have speculated that Ronnie and Saffire ended their engagement after Saffire was spotted without her engagement ring in a few of her Instagram pictures.

As split rumors swirled, Saffire took to her Instagram stories to show off her curvy figure.

In the post, Saffire had a sultry look on her face as she posed in a tight-fitting, two-pieced outfit.

The get-up left little to the imagination and hugged all of her curves.

Saffire captioned the video, “Hair, body [checkmark].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Saffire Matos shares a sultry post. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Saffire Matos shares a sultry post. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Jersey Shore critics accuse Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of gaslighting Saffire Matos

While neither Saffire nor Ronnie has spoken publicly regarding their relationship status, the two of them have continued to keep followers on their toes with their social media activity.

In addition to her bare hand, Saffire shared cryptic messages that made it seem as though she was going through a personal issue. She also removed almost all photos of her and Ronnie from her Instagram page.

Ronnie also shared some mysterious messages to his social media, but it was one post in particular that angered some of his followers.

Ronnie posted an image about mental health and it didn’t sit well with people.

Ronnie shares a cryptic message. Pic credit: @Jinxie1973/Reddit

When a Reddit user shared the message to the site, several people chimed in and felt that Ronnie was gaslighting Saffire. Many people were of the opinion that Ronnie needed to spend more time focusing on his own self-improvement rather than posting passive-aggressive messages on social media.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrates 6 months of sobriety

While Ronnie may be sharing some posts that critics find passive-aggressive, it turns out he has taken some major steps toward bettering himself.

He recently shared a post to celebrate being sober for six months and five days.

Ronnie celebrates his sobriety. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

The post comes following Ronnie’s decision to take a brief hiatus from filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

His castmates recently took a trip to Florida along with their significant others and children. The cast was rumored to be filming the new season at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

Ronnie was the only cast member who did not make the trip down south.

While it’s unknown at this time whether Ronnie will appear in the new season at all, fans can keep up with his life by following his social media accounts.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.