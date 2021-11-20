Jersey Shore: Are Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos faking a breakup for attention?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans question if Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is faking his breakup. Pic credit: MTV

It was recently revealed that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos were taking time apart as they worked through some issues in their relationship.

The couple became engaged earlier this year and celebrated the occasion with a party with their friends and families.

Shortly following posts of the celebration, Ronnie’s pictures were deleted from Saffire’s Instagram page and speculation began that they had broken up.

When it was revealed that the two of them wanted to make things work but needed to take time apart to solve some of their problems, Jersey Shore fans weren’t buying it.

Several fans made it known that they don’t believe the breakup is real and that the two of them are simply trying to get attention.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans think Ronnie-Ortiz Magro’s breakup was staged for attention

While it’s been a rollercoaster trying to keep up with their seemingly on-again-off-again relationship status, their latest reported split has fans questioning if it’s legitimate or not.

Ronnie shared a clickbait article mentioning an “official statement” about him and Saffire ending their engagement. That post has since been deleted from his page but not before a follower took a screenshot of it and shared the post to Reddit.

Several people became frustrated and wondered if the entire thing was an act.

One Reddit user commented and shared that they “wouldn’t put it past Ron” to fake the entire relationship for “attention and self promotion.”

Fans wonder if the breakup is real. Pic credit: u/God-Emperor-Pepe/Reddit

A separate critic commented in agreement saying they thought the entire thing was “fake” and that Saffire and Ronnie were just doing it to make more money.

A Reddit user thinks the entire breakup is “fake.” Pic credit: u/stevenvaq/Reddit

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is dealing with legal issues in addition to his alleged breakup

As followers continue to question what the real truth is regarding Ronnie and Saffire’s relationship, it seems he has his hands full dealing with legal issues in relation to a separate ex-girlfriend.

He recently filed a lawsuit against Jenn Harley, his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, in an attempt to force her to sell the Las Vegas home they used to share.

Since filing the suit, no new information has come to light and it’s unclear if the legal drama plays a part in his issues with Saffire.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Ronnie recently celebrated being sober for the last six months, making it clear that he is making an attempt at self-improvement.

It’s unknown at this time if Ronnie plans to return to film the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.