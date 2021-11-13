Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino celebrates his birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino celebrated his birthday this week.

He turned 34 on November 11, and he let everyone know via his Instagram stories.

He shared a snap showing the date and time and captioned it, “Bday vibes.”

Several of his friends and fans showed their love for Vinny through tribute messages on social media.

Many of his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars also took the time to send special messages to their castmate.

Here’s a look at all of the love Vinny received on his special day.

Vinny Guadagnino celebrates his birthday.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation celebrates Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino included his son Romeo in his tribute post. He shared a photo of his son sitting on Vinny’s lap during their recent trip to Florida.

Mike Sorrentino shares a birthday tribute to Vinny.

Vinny’s best friend and partner-in-crime Pauly DelVecchio shared a birthday message to Vinny, and lovingly referred to him as a “chuuuuch.”

Pauly D shares birthday wishes with Vinny.

Pauly has often joked that his girlfriend Nikki Hall was his “main” and Vinny was his “sidepiece” which makes it all the more appropriate that Nikki’s birthday message contained a photo of the three of them with hearts behind them.

Nikki Hall shares birthday wishes with Vinny.

Deena Cortese also shared her well wishes with Vinny and referred to him as her “anxiety partner.” Both Deena and Vinny have been open about their struggles with anxiety in the past.

Deena Cortese shares birthday wishes for Vinny.

Aside from the love he received from his castmates, Vinny had dozens of birthday wishes from his friends and from fans, as shown through his multitude of Instagram stories.

He was even seen partying with The Hills star Brody Jenner at a nightclub to celebrate the special occasion.

Brody Jenner wishes Vinny a "Happy Birthday."

Vinny Guadagnino hopes to find love this year

As Vinny rings in another year, he is hopeful to finally settle down this year based on his appearance on Season 3 of Double Shot at Love.

While the outcome remains unknown as the season is still airing, Vinny hasn’t left many hints on his social media.

He recently sold his home in LA to move to an apartment in Tribeca, New York. It’s unclear what his motivation was for the move, but it’s quite possible he did it to be closer to a new love interest.

Vinny recently filmed with the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys. He did not appear to have a significant other along with him as his co-stars did.

The air date for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be released but it’s likely fans will get a closer look at Vinny’s current relationship status when the show returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.