Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Vinny Guadagnino claps back at money trouble rumors

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino addresses rumors that he was going broke. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans recently became curious about the motivation behind Vinny Guadagnino’s move to New York.

Some fans thought that he was possibly having some money trouble following the sale of his LA home.

He recently sold the property and downsized to an apartment.

This caused the rumor mill to swirl, and fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the situation.

When Vinny caught wind of the rumor, he clapped back using some humor.

He wrote a caption on his Instagram story and said, “ugh it sucks..I had to move to Tribeca like a peasant.”

Vinny uses humor to respond to rumors. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino sells LA home and moves to New York apartment

Vinny addressed his critics and just let the rumors roll off his shoulders.

While he may have downgraded to an apartment, it is located in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in New York City.

His New York apartment is located in Tribeca, which is part of lower Manhattan.

The neighborhood is known for its high-end reputation, making Vinny’s “peasant” comment all the more entertaining.

He also shared a post that showed his mom exhausted after helping him unpack his boxes. The post didn’t sit well with all of his followers as they criticized him for allowing his mom to do all that work.

What is Vinny Guadagnino’s net worth?

It appears that Vinny is far from having money problems despite no longer performing with Chippendales in Las Vegas.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vinny has an estimated net worth of around $5 million.

He’s earned his wealth through various endeavors, including his low-carb lifestyle that birthed his nickname, the Keto Guido.

Vinny wrote the book The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great. The cookbook was the second time he had authored a book as he previously wrote Control The Crazy in 2012.

It’s also been rumored that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast makes upwards of around $150,000 per episode.

In addition to his role on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Vinny also filmed Season 3 of Double Shot at Love. It’s unknown what he is paid per episode for his appearance on the dating show.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast recently filmed for the new season at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys. The air date for the new season has yet to be released.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.