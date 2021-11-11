Jersey Shore critics slam Vinny Guadagnino as ‘selfish’ and ‘disgusting’ over treatment of mother

Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics aren’t happy with Vinny Guadagnino. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino recently sold his LA home to move back to the East Coast.

He shared photos to his Instagram stories from his new apartment in Tribeca, New York.

The move brought him closer to his family — his beloved mother and his Uncle Nino.

Along with sharing photos of his new spot, he also shared a video in which he applauded his mom for how quickly she was able to unpack his boxes.

In the post, Vinny’s mom was seen sitting on the couch with her head in her hands seemingly exhausted.

The video did not sit well with viewers, and they took to Reddit to share their disdain.

Vinny Guadagnino’s mom helps him unpack. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics slam Vinny Guadagnino for treatment of mother

A Reddit user shared Vinny’s post and they weren’t happy about how he treated his mother.

They felt that he was a “grown man who can unpack his own boxes” and felt bad for his mom as she sat on the couch with her head in her hands.

A Reddit user doesn’t like how Vinny worked his mother. Pic credit: @one-environment-1469/Reddit

Another person agreed with the original post and wondered whether the whole thing was staged. If it wasn’t, they thought it was “heartbreaking” to see his mother like that, and they thought Vinny was “selfish and disgusting.”

A critic thinks Vinny is “selfish and disgusting.” Pic credit: @TurquoiseBats/Reddit

A separate critic felt the same way and didn’t understand why he would share a video of his “mom in distress like that.” They were concerned about his mother’s age and how “exhausted” she must have been.

They also couldn’t understand why he would “advertise that she unpacked all his boxes.”

A critic is upset with Vinny. Pic credit: @kat4prez/Reddit

Sharing similar sentiments, one commenter pointed out that Vinny was in his “mid-30s.” They thought it was strange that he would be proud of having his mother unpack all of his boxes.

A critic thinks Vinny is too old to have his mom unpack him. Pic credit: @gmilfmoneymilk/Reddit

Vinny Guadagnino reassures followers that his mom is ‘ok’

Following the post of his mother resting after her hard work, Vinny made sure to let everyone know that his mom was doing “ok.”

He shared a photo of his mother relaxing with some takeout he purchased for her.

He captioned the post, “Everyone mom is ok from helping me move. I got her Mastro’s.”

Vinny Guadagnino’s mom helps him unpack. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny’s mom holds a special place in Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans’ hearts as she’s often appeared on the series and doesn’t hesitate to jump in and take care of her son and the rest of the cast.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently traveled to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys to film the new season. It’s possible Vinny’s mom could make an appearance when it eventually airs.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.