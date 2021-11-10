Jersey Shore fans wonder if Vinny Guadagnino is going broke as he sells LA home, moves to apartment in New York

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino recently moved to New York City and sold his LA home. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino just sold his home in Los Angeles, California to move back to the East Coast.

Despite recently purchasing his LA home in November 2020, Vinny decided to sell the property and move back closer to his roots.

The New York Post reported that Vinny listed the property for $3.85 million this past summer.

He recently shared a post to his Instagram stories that showcased a condominium he had moved into in Tribeca, New York.

He captioned the post and wrote, “Moving sucks. But At least I have new home for a bit.”

Because of the sudden change in home bases, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are concerned that he made the move due to going broke.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans concerned Vinny Guadagnino is going broke

Vinny’s decision to sell his property so quickly after purchasing it has fans curious as to what his intentions are.

A Reddit user shared Vinny’s Instagram story and wondered if he made the sale because he was struggling with money.

They pointed out that he was no longer performing with Chippendales in Las Vegas, so he could be trying to make up for the loss in his income.

Another commenter made note of the fact that real estate is currently a “hot seller market” and that Vinny likely made a “sick profit” by selling his home, a wise decision if his finances were struggling.

One fan joked that Vinny must have moved because he “missed Uncle Nino.”

It’s possible Vinny wanted to be closer to his mother and his uncle, who both live nearby.

Jersey Shore fans speculate that Vinny Guadagnino has a new girlfriend

Vinny’s recent move comes following speculation regarding whether or not he had a new love interest in his life.

Season 3 of Double Shot at Love is currently airing so if Vinny was successful in his attempt at finding love, he would still be required to keep things a secret until the season was complete.

In a recent photo of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as they filmed on location in Florida, Vinny and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were the only ones in the picture without a significant other. Nicole’s husband Jionni chooses not to be on camera but followers wondered if Vinny was hiding a new romance.

Now that Vinny has moved to New York, it’s quite possible that he did so because of a new woman in his life.

Fans should continue to follow Vinny’s social media to get more information on his recent move.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.