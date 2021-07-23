Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Vinny gets a surprising new roommate after Ronnie moves out

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino has a surprising new roommate. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino found himself with a surprising new roommate after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro moved out of their space to spend some quiet time with his girlfriend Saffire Matos.

The switch came during the show’s July 22 episode when Ronnie invited Saffire to join the cast of the MTV reality series in the Poconos, Pennsylvania, where the family gathered to enjoy some fun.

Prior to this time, Vinny roomed with Ronnie. They were the only single men in the group. All their friends were either married, engaged, or in committed relationships.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This included Vinny’s longtime roommate Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, who has dated Nikki Hall for over one year and counting.

Upon Saffire’s arrival, Ronnie moved into another room, leaving Vinny to sing a chorus of the 1970s soft rock tune by Eric Carmen titled, All By Myself.

Vinny didn’t know at the time that he wouldn’t be alone for long.

Vinny Guadagnino gets a new roommate

Shortly after declaring that he “needed a girlfriend,” Vinny saw a surprising figure walk into the room. His uncle, Nino Giaimo, had arrived at the hotel earlier in the day to act as ringmaster for a shocking wrestling match between the Jersey Shore roommates.

At first, Vinny believed that Nino just needed a place to temporarily stay. However, it appeared that Nino planned on remaining with Vinny for the duration of his time on the trip. This led Vinny to take action.

While Nino was in the shower, Vinny took all of his clothing out of the room and left Nino with a tiny, multicolored Speedo bathing suit.

When he came out of the bathroom, Nino was confused as to where his clothing was. He dressed and walked around the hotel hallways with his cane and his bathing suit, looking for Vinny. During the same time period, Vinny booked his uncle another room at the hotel and placed his clothing there.

A confused Nino walked around until he found the pool area where a hot tub was located. He sat in the warm water and waited to talk to Vinny, who had entered the area with his castmates.

It was there that Jenni Farley would face the repercussions of a bet she made with Angelina Pivarnick that she lost, and readied herself to be tossed fully clothed, into the pool.

What’s next for Vinny Guadagnino and his co-stars?

In the next episode, the Jersey Shore cast will partake in more winter fun in an episode titled “Guidos on Ice.”

This will likely continue to feature the cast as they enjoy all the winter fun Woodloch Resort had to offer.

In the following episode, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi makes her triumphant return to the party after she surprises castmate Jenni for her birthday.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.