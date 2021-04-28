Jersey Shore fans show love for bromance between Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino bromance has fans more in love with them than ever. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore fans showed love for the bromance between Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio in a new Instagram share.

The clear affection came after Vinny shared a new photo to his feed that was credited to the popular DJ.

Vinny posed in the middle of a road in the new snap. He wore a black ensemble consisting of a t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. On his face were dark sunglasses as he looked up and away from the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The full-body shot was captioned by the handsome reality television star with the following words: “The view is always better from the high road.”

Pauly was quick to comment on Vinny’s post. He showed his appreciation for the snap and gave fans an inside look at his bromance with his longtime pal in the comments section of the post.

He said of the snap, “It’s the angles for me.”

Fans were quick to respond to their affection for one another

“Same,” responded one follower.

“It’s Vinny and Pauly’s relationship for me,” penned a second fan.

Vinny Guadagnino fans responded to the bromance shared between Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

A third Instagram user used a series of laughing and crying emojis to express themselves while a fourth said “it’s the wholesomeness of you and Vinny’s relationship even after Jersey shore for me.”

Fans of Vinny Guadagnino commented on Pauly D’s remark. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Thus far, the snap has been liked over 37,000 times.

Vinny and Pauly’s bromance broken down

Vinny and Pauly have been pals for over 12 years ever since they were first cast on the original Jersey Shore.

They have experienced the highs and lows of being in the public eye together and have always had one another’s back.

Fans love the way they truly care for one another and the way the pals are always on the lookout for some fun. This had included participating in some epic pranks including turning the Jersey Shore house inside out by putting all the inside furniture outside and vice versa.

There was the time when Vinny introduced Pauly to his family in Italy when the show filmed there in Season 3, and the DJ was worried that they wouldn’t like him or when Vinny left the Jersey Shore home and returned to Staten Island to “recharge” in Season 5 and Pauly was on the verge of tears.

The adorable duo also exchanged vows in front of an Elvis impersonator, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas chapel with an official “bromittment ceremony” after not one but two bro-posals. Vinny first popped the question in Miami and Pauly did the same in Vegas.

“Pauly, we don’t look like we belong together,” Vinny said during the ceremony. “You’re orange, I’m pale. You have muscles, and I don’t. But at the end of the day, you’re the yin to my yang, and I want to do T-shirt time together for the rest of our lives.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.