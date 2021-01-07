Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is getting married but Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino aren’t invited

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is getting married soon, but at least two of her former Jersey Shore castmates didn’t make the guest list.

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino recently shared that they have not been invited to the nuptials of Sammi and her fiance, Christian Biscardi.

It’s not clear if any of the other Jersey Shore alums will be in attendance when the brunette beauty walks down the aisle.

But for now, we know that Pauly D and Vinny will have to save their fancy tuxes for another occasion.

Why didn’t Sammi invite her castmates?

While the MTV alum opted not to invite her former co-stars, we doubt there is any bad blood between them.

During a recent interview with In Touch, the men admitted that they have not kept in contact with the 33-year-old since her Season 6 exit from Jersey Shore.

That would explain why they were not included in the festivities.

Pauly shared with the media outlet, “I have not spoken to Sammi and I didn’t get an invite.”

“Same,” added Vinny.

But, Pauly D and Vinny shouldn’t feel too bad, because it doesn’t seem as if the other castmates made the wedding guest list either.

Last April, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi also revealed that neither she nor Jenni “JWoww” Farley have received invites to the nuptials.

“I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything,” said Snooki.

She confessed to the media outlet that, “We would have loved to [go],” but said she understood why the brunette beauty would not want them in attendance.

“I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it,” said Nicole.

At the time, Sammi’s wedding was scheduled for April but she had to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s still a glimmer of hope

It’s clear that the former Jersey Shore castmates have not kept in touch since Sammi departed the popular MTV show.

And they drifted even further apart after Giancola opted out of joining the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

At the time she explained to her fans on social media why she chose not to return with her costars, noting that she was at a different place in her life, and wanted to stay out of potentially toxic situations.

For now, however, Sammi has still not tied the not due to the ongoing pandemic.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.