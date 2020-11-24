Was Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola throwing shade as Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered?

Is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola throwing shade at her former co-stars?

It’s looking that way based on a post she shared ahead of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere.

Sammy was one of the original cast members of Jersey Shore when the popular show premiered on MTV several years ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was a continuous storyline for many seasons, but she chose to end her run as a reality TV personality even before Jersey Shore ended.

Her castmates have gone on to star in their own spinoff shows, both individually and as a group.

Over the past few years, we’ve been able to follow the lives of the Jersey Shore alums on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Most recently the fourth seasoned premiered on MTV, but a quote from Sammi has some fans wondering if she’s throwing shade at her former co-stars.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ shares obscure IG post

The 33-year-old shared a recent post on her Instagram page that raised a few eyebrows.

The brunette beauty posted a quote that has people wondering if it was targeted at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars.

The quote in question reads, “Notes to self: Don’t seek to be relevant or liked, seek to be undeniable,” she posted on Thursday, November 19. “Seek to be compassionate. Seek integrity. Seek humility. Seek light.”

While Sammi certainly didn’t mention anyone in the post, the timing may seem questionable.

The message was shared on Instagram on the same day that Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered.

And of course, quite a few fans in the comment section attributed the quote to have some sort of subliminal meaning to the Jersey Shore cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” (@sammisweetheart)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation kicks off with drama

Meanwhile, the show’s premiere brought its own share of drama among the cast members.

The main source of contention among the group stems from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding after Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese gave a cringe-worthy speech during the reception.

Instead of heartfelt words to the bride, the women opted to roast her instead.

They found it funny, but Angelina did not find humor in the situation, and it has since caused a rift between the newlywed and her castmates.

During the first episode of Season 4, we saw the aftermath of the wedding drama as Mike Sorrentino tried to mediate the situation.

So far, Pivarnick is still on the outs with her co-stars and after getting lots of backlash for their behavior, the women are upset with Angelina as well.

As the season continues to play out, viewers will see if, and how, the castmates are able to put their differences aside and mend their friendship.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.