Jersey Shore producer calls Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola ‘entitled’ and ‘spoiled’

A former Jersey Shore producer calls out Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola during a Reddit thread allowing fans to ask burning questions regarding the cast or hit MTV show.

The thread title said the person worked as a Story Producer on Jersey Shore Seasons 1-4. It is the second time a Reddit thread has called out behavior by one of the original cast members.

Last month, a Story and Field Producers on Season 1 and 2 of the reality TV show called out Angelina Pivarnick for her behavior. Angelina was called a dirty roommate who was rude to the cast and crew on the hit MTV show.

Not the worst but not the best either

One Reddit users asked specifically about Sammi, who opted not to participate in Jersey Shore Family Vacation because she in a different place in her life.

“Honestly, she wasn’t the worst. But she could have been a little less spoiled?” wrote the producer. “She didn’t really clean around the house, cook, or help out with anything other than straightening her hair, literally. She could be a little stuck up towards the castmates and the crew. But overall, she was not the worst castmate.”

The producer also suggested that fans go back and watch Season 1 of Jersey Shore again to get a true depiction of each cast member. It was apparently when the cast’s personalities were the most accurate, which is not a surprise. Even reality TV stars are playing a character.

An ego trip full of insecurities

Fans know Sammi was linked with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino during Season 1 but ultimately chose Ronnie. The two embarked on a drama-filled relationship that lasted years.

The producer shared that Sammi having the upper hand with Mike and Ronnie only added to her ego trip. Sammi’s head got bigger after an apology to from Snooki” Polizzi claimed the Reddit thread.

“A scene that bothered me was when Nicole was apologizing for the previous night (when she got drunk in the hot tub) and everyone looked to Sammi for ‘approval’ during the apology, and she said ‘I appreciate that, yeah.’ She just felt like she was on top of the house as a whole when she definitely wasn’t,” shared the producer.

Despite her ego trip, the producer insists Sami was full of insecurities. She was jealous when it came to the other women in the house, especially when one was flirting with Mike or Ronnie.

One Jersey Shore producer claims Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola wasn’t such a sweetheart during her time on the MTV show.

What do you think about the accusations about Sammi?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV.