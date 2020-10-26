Jersey Shore producer accuses Angelina Pivarnick of being dirty, rude to cast and crew

One Jersey Shore producer accuses Angelina Pivarnick of being dirty and rude to other cast and crew members while filming the MTV show.

It turns out there is a lot more to the drama surrounding Angelina and her roommates than what viewers saw playout on the small screen. Angelina may have no one to blame but herself for never bonding with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

A Reddit thread recently revealed some shocking information regarding Angelina and her behind the scenes actions.

Shutting out her roommates

The conversation started when one Reddit user, who worked on Season 1 and 2 of Jersey Shore as a field producer, was asked if Angelina was as bad as the cast claimed. There was also a discussion about whether Angelina was bullied by the cast or not.

First, the producer did feel Angelina was bullied at times. However, the answer also revealed Angelina brought on a lot of the fighting by her actions.

“She would routinely alienate herself from the others when there were no issues,” the producer wrote. “And it really came across as condescending. Many times, the roommates would reach out to her and try to give her helpful advice, and she wouldn’t ever take it. In fact, she would do the opposite of it, to get a reaction and basically tell everyone to ‘f**k yourself.'”

The thread also revealed Angelina would even lie to her roommate to protect her ego. She would lie regarding the most “harmless and pointless” things like cleaning. It turns out Angelina was one of the messiest members of the cast.

Angelina was not interested in making friends, which now sheds some light on the infamous speech that Snooki, JWoww, and Deena gave at her wedding. She was merely interested in making money, which is the only reason Angelina continued with the MTV show.

Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation are cash cows for the network and the cast.

Disrespectful to crew

Another Reddit thread shared Angelina was continuously breaking the fourth wall. She would look directly at the camera, which is a big no-no in reality television.

The thread also indicated Angelina was rude to the crew, cussing them out, refusing to film at times, and was a “blatantly rude individual.” Despite being a grown woman, Angelina acted like a spoiled and entitled brat, who always got her way.

Viewers know Angelina didn’t get the best edit on MTV. The reason is her awful behavior towards the crew. Plus, her bad behavior towards her roommates gave production plenty of ammunition to not paint Angelina in the best light.

The producer shared in the world of reality TV talent must be nice to production. It is the right thing to do, but also because production can and will give a good or bad edit based on how the cast member is to work with.

Angelina Pivarnick is not the best roommate or cast member to work with, according to one Jersey Shore producer. She will be back for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4.

Are you surprised by the information?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV.