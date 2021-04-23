Jersey Shore fans split over Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s relationship

Fans appear to be divided over the romance between Nikki Hall and Pauly D on Jersey Shore. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans appear to be split in their feelings regarding the year-long relationship between Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Nikki Hall.

The couple met while filming the first season of the reality dating series Double Shot at Love and reconnected during Season 2 before making it official by quarantining with one another throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Now on solid ground, Pauly and Nikki appear to have committed their hearts to one another, using the foundation of their love affair to help pal and castmate Vinny Guadagnino find a mate during the third season of Double Shot at Love, which is currently filming in Arizona.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Still, many fans appear to be on the fence about their relationship, even though the couple appeared happy with one another during the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where, Nikki integrated herself into the cast, which includes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny, Pauly, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

Fan reaction came to a head when MTV posted a video recalling the best moments of the dating duo.

Why are some fans ready for Pauly to settle down while others are hesitant to welcome Nikki with open arms?

Nikki and Pauly’s backstory

Pauly found love with Nikki in Season 1 of Double Shot at Love, which premiered in April 2019. She was there with 20 other women to compete for either Pauly or Vinny’s heart in a Jersey Shore-styled dating series.

There were also many unanswered questions about her clingy behavior that created a series of red flags for the proverbial bachelor. Even though Nikki made it to the final two alongside Derynn Paige, in the end, Pauly abruptly decided that she, too, would be sent home even after she was left standing alone, waiting for him to choose her.

In Season 2, Nikki returned with several female castmates to live and work with the Jersey Shore pals in Las Vegas. She and Pauly rekindled their relationship after some stops and starts.

Fans are divided on their relationship

Some fans appear to be divided in their feelings regarding Nikki and Pauly’s love connection.

“Absolutely love the ‘Nikki’ addition to the Shore!!! I now can’t wait for the new season despite [sic] Angelica being there! And just so thrilled for Pauly! She’s a keeper Pauly D, do the right thing,” a fan exclaimed, adding a winking and engagement ring emoji.

Fans appear to be divided over the romantic pairing of Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Nikki Hall. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“Not a fan of them as a couple,” claimed a second fan.

“Gorgeous couple, yesssss Pauly D! You got yourself a real good gal!!!” penned a third Instagram user.

Fans can’t seem to make up their minds if they are for or against a Pauly D and Nikki Hall pairing. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

A fourth follower let emoji’s do their talking, including four in various stages of stomach upset.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.