Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino defends single status: ‘I know what I like’

Vinny Guadagnino admitted he is looking for a very specific type of woman to share his life with. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino defended his single status in a new interview where he claimed “I know what I like” when asked why he has not found someone to settle down with.

Vinny is the only cast member who is not in a relationship. Castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Deena Cortese are married with children. Jenni “JWoww” Farley is engaged to Zack Carpinello and has two children from a prior relationship. Angelina Pivarnick is married to Chris Larangeria, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio is serious with Nikki Hall and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has reunited with girlfriend of one year Saffire Matos.

In speaking with Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher, Vinny said that he may be particular but that’s because he wants to make sure he is entering into a relationship with someone for the right reasons.

He defended his single status and claimed there was nothing wrong with not being in a serious relationship.

“I don’t know any other [way] — there’s nothing wrong with being single,” Vinny said.

“I know what I like,” the reality TV star continued. “I’m also a hustler so it’s hard to keep up with that s**t.”

Vinny spoke of what he is looking for in a woman

The Staten Island native revealed that his lifestyle naturally leads him to a woman who can keep up with him. Earlier this year Vinny purchased a home in California, making him bi-coastal. His wish list includes a woman who does not want to “sit on the couch” all day and would rather enjoy the good things that life has to offer.

“I need that hustler who’s just like me,” he remarked of a key personality characteristic he is yearning for in a partner.

Vinny is also very close to his family who remain in Staten Island where the native also has a home. He would need a woman who understands that familial bond as well.

Did Vinny let ‘the one’ pass him by?

Many Jersey Shore fans feel that Vinny Guadagnino found his true love in Maria Elizondo. Pic credit: MTV

During Seasons 1 and 2 of MTV’s Double Shot at Love, Vinny fell hard for Maria Elizondo, a stunning brunette from New York. Maria and Vinny connected on an emotional and physical level but their romance was not meant to be at least during the first season of the series when Vinny sent Maria home in a heartbreaking elimination.

“When you get out of your way, you’re funny and probably one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met in my life,” Vinny said to Maria during her elimination. “I may regret this, [but] Maria, your cab is here.”

In Season 2, they worked out their differences after Maria trolled Vinny for his behavior at the close of the show’s first season on social media. While fans believed Vinny had found the one in Maria, it appeared they did not make a connection that lasted once the cameras stopped rolling.

Vinny will look for love once again during the third season of Double Shot at Love which will air sometime later this year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.