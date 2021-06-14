Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino jokes about Angelina Pivarnick’s worst date: ‘Her wedding’

Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino spoke of their worst dates ever as Vinny took a swipe at castmate Angelina Pivarnick in a new interview. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had a little fun at castmate Angelina Pivarnick’s expense to the delight of his pal Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio when the castmates were asked about their worst dates.

As the threesome promoted the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is airing the second half of its fourth season on MTV, they were asked about their worst dating experiences. Vinny couldn’t help but poke fun at Angelina, with whom he has had a contentious relationship for years.

The interview was conducted by Us Weekly, who asked the castmates about these moments in their search for lasting love they’d rather forget. Vinny was quick try and make Angelina uncomfortable right off the bat. The question posed was “what was your worst date ever?”

Vinny replied, “Angelina’s wedding date.”

Thankfully, Angelina had a sense of humor about his answer and laughed, as did Pauly.

The Staten Island native referred to the November 2019 wedding day disaster of Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira where castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole Polizzi toasted the bride in their own unique style, which did not go over well with the event’s guests who appeared to not believe their roasting technique was proper for such a formal event.

Dates they would rather forget

Angelina spoke of a moment she wanted forget when a first date turned into an uncomfortable disaster for her potential suitor.

“I have a list,” Angelina said, alluding to the fact that she has experienced more than one dating disaster. “I had a guy who took me to dinner and he started farting and he sharted himself. And he had khakis on.”

Vinny said that during one date, his female friend spent the better part of the evening having issues about the alcoholic beverage she ordered. He explained, “I had a date where the girl sent back her drink, like, three times. It was a mojito. It was embarrassing.”

Prior to finding love with Nikki Hall, Pauly was unable to create a lasting love connection due to his work schedule, which kept him on the road for many months of the year.

He shared that his worst experience came after his roommates tried to find him a date during a prior season of filming in Miami, and no one showed up. Either they didn’t believe that Pauly would need a date or they may have not been interested. To make his friend feel better about the awkward situation, Vinny dressed up as a girl and pretended to be Pauly’s date.

“They tried to set me up one time. They were all trying to find me a date. They spent all day with signs trying to find me somebody and they did,” the DJ recalled. “So, I got excited and dressed up. Out comes Vinny dressed as Victoria. They made him be my date. I’m, like, ‘Come on!’”

Season 4 will feature fun and frivolity

The cast, which also includes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, traveled to the Poconos for some winter fun earlier this year. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also joined her former television family as she seamlessly fell back into her old antics after a year’s absence from the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.