Jersey Shore fans claim Vinny Guadagnino has changed since OG series, say he’s ‘cocky’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans claim that Vinny Guadagnino has changed since the original days of the long-running series and claim he is now “cocky” and “arrogant.”

In a Reddit thread on a board that discusses all things Jersey Shore, fans debated on how much Vinny’s persona has altered since 2009 when he first made his debut on the series.

The discussion began when one fan posted a comment which referenced Vinny’s alleged personality shift over the past 11 years.

“Anybody else feel like Vinny matured in reverse?? In the OG Jersey Shore, he always gave the best advice, was a lot kinder to the girls (except Angelina, but she deserved it) and didn’t really like starting problems and would apologize immediately if he did,” they wrote.

“It seems like now in the family vacation series, he does the complete opposite of all that… He’s extremely cocky now, He picks on the girls most of the time, sometimes doesn’t take serious situations seriously (like Ron’s baby mama drama), he’s always making jokes about girls sliding in his DM. I even noticed that he’s bonded with Ron a bit with the jokes,” this particular fan claimed.

“It seems like Pauly took on the role of being the mediator in the family vacation seasons…. What do you guys think?” they asked.

Jersey Shore fans appeared to agree in the thread

Fans of the series appeared to agree that Vinny had indeed changed over the years as the show grew in popularity and he grew older and more invested in his television image.

“Sometimes I feel silly speculating about reality tv people or celebrities because we don’t really know them beyond what’s curated and produced. However … yeah. I mean, look at his IG feed. Look [at] his behavior. He’s a huge misogynist who thinks he really did something beyond having the good fortune to be put on a show that did remarkably well during the golden age of reality television—which he contributed very little to, by the way. No one really watched for Vinnie. Not a fan, never have been. I agree he gets worse and worse,” claimed one Reddit user.

“He’s extremely cocky now and has a huge ego. I have no clue why he even has an ego. Yeah, he was on a huge hit TV show but he was and still is the least interesting & most boring person in the cast,” a second follower penned.

Vinny will appear on both JSFV and Double Shot at Love in the coming months

Vinny will not only appear in the second half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation beginning in June, he will also search for lasting love in the third Season of Double Shot at Love.

He will be guided by his best pal Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall, who will assist Vinny as he navigates the world of reality show dating once again. In Season One, Vinny made a connection with Alysse Joyner and Elle Wilson. He made a connection with Maria Elizondo as well, but in the end, chose Alysse as his main squeeze. Their relationship didn’t last long after the finale.

During the show’s second season, Vinny picked up where he left off with Maria, but their physical connection didn’t appear to translate into a lasting relationship.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c.