Vinny Guadagnino is ‘definitely not rushing’ marriage or kids as he returns to Double Shot at Love

Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio will return for Season 3 of MTV’s Double Shot at Love. Pic credit: MTV

Vinny Guadagnino is definitely not rushing marriage or kids as he returns to helm what is set to be his solo journey on the MTV series Double Shot at Love. The Staten Island native spoke about his future during a recent interview as he promoted the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Vinny recently filmed season three of the dating show, with a little help from best friend and co-star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Pauly’s main squeeze Nikki Hall. Pauly and Nikki met during Season 1 of the original incarnation of the MTV dating show and deepened their relationship throughout Season 2.

As the only member of the core cast who is not married or in a serious relationship, Vinny spoke of his future as a single man as the new season readies to drop at the close of the latest installment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I do. I mean I’m 33, so I started [being on the show] when I was 21. So I think [my cast] had a little bit of like a life head start on me, but [I’m] definitely not rushing it. I would never just settle down just to settle down. It would have to be for the right one,” Vinny said.

His cast includes Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino” who have all settled down, and some have already welcomed children to their family.

Vinny spoke about the prospect of settling down and putting his bachelor days behind him in an interview with In Touch.

Vinny gets to live life vicariously through his castmates

Vinny shared that as he experiences pivotal life changes such as marriage and kids alongside his co-stars. He has the best of both worlds until he decides to move forward into a serious relationship of his own.

“I like living vicariously through them. I get to talk about like marriage stuff and Home Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond, and I get to like, hold their babies and then give them back to them. It’s kind of like a perfect situation right now,” he joked.

During a cast family dinner during the first half of Season 4, Vinny and Ronnie, both single at the time, joked that they couldn’t relate to the talk about recipes, home decor and other couples topics their castmates enjoyed over their meal. The two ventured outside where they joked about how boring the group had become before rejoining their pals to finish dinner.

Vinny teased Season 4 spoilers

The second half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will focus on the bond the castmates shared that will strengthen as they enjoy a winter getaway at a Pennsylvania resort.

Vinny spoke of Snooki’s return to the cast after an absence of over one year. He said he understood how filming the reality series could get in the way of real life and how important it was to take a necessary step back to re-evaluate one’s personal life.

“I never really felt like Nicole left us because we’re such a close family,” he explained. “Sometimes when we do these family vacations, somebody can’t show up because they are having a baby or they’re in jail or who God knows, you know? So Nicole took a little bit of a break. And then when she came back, I was like, all right, like, that was cute. Like you’re a little hiatus, but now the family is whole and back together again.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.