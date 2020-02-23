Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino to dance for Chippendales again — Here’s how to see him

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It’s no “t-shirt time” for the Keto Guido himself, Vinny Guadagnino, as he returns for another stint in the legendary all-male revue, Chippendales.

Joining the other shirtless, bow-tie wearing bad boys, this will be his third time headlining at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Jersey Shore launches Guadagnino into popularity

Guadagnino spent six seasons on the original runoff on the popular MTV show, Jersey Shore.

The reality series kicked off in December of 2009 and showed the fast-paced, fist-pumping lifestyle of young twentysomethings spending the summer at the popular party spot, Seaside Heights, NJ.

Eight roommates, including fan-favorite Snooki and eminent disc jockey Pauly D, introduced the world to guido/guidette lexicon, such as “gym, tan, laundry,” “smush room,” and “meatball power.” The show combined partying, relationships, and friendships, demonstrating drama every step of the way.

Though he was never afraid to have a good time, Guadagnino was one of the more low-key and level-headed roommates.

After the show wrapped, Vinny Guadagnino began taking acting classes, nabbing guest-starring roles on The Hard Times of RJ Berger and 90210. He also headlined other television specials, hosting the MTV talk show The Show with Vinny, and embarking on a travel series with his loving mother called Vinny & Ma Eat America.

Guadagnino returns to reality

Two years ago, the roommates returned for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, taking an older and wiser approach to their partying ways. Many had married or become parents and were building their career and family life away from the shore. Guadagnino, conversely, turned up the heat by contracting with Chippendales for a Las Vegas residency.

Working to get in shape through the popular Keto diet, he showed his rockin’ new body to hungry ladies throughout Vegas.

Though he experienced a leg and ankle injury shortly before his first show, he kept up with the rest of the dancers during his debut in April of last year. Guadagnino received much love and support from his Shoremates, who were in the audience of his initial performance, even giving J-Woww a provocative lap dance.

During his first two residences, Guadagnino packed audiences in sold-out shows with his personality, popularity, and perfect assets. His tour de force routine was a steamy, highly-renowned completely nude shower scene that kept spectators coming back for more.

This year, his Chippendales revue will run from April 24 through June 7, with three shows per week at the Rio in Las Vegas. Those hoping to see Vinny Guadagnino in action should definitely book early, as tickets to see the Jersey Shore star will likely sell out.