Snooki is leaving Jersey Shore after getting death threats: ‘I’m quitting for my kids’

Snooki is leaving Jersey Shore for the sake of her kids. The drama from the last season resulted in death threats against her family, and she is over it.

She has been part of the reality TV show that made her a household name for nearly a decade, but now, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has decided to retire. The shocking news was announced Friday on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

The mother of three told her fans to “not be mad,” but she doesn’t want to be away from her children to film anymore. She is also over the nonstop partying, fighting and drama she endures while filming the MTV show.

Snooki is not in her 20’s anymore. She is happily married, owns a small business, and has grown up from the bad girl drama queen fans adored when Jersey Shore premiered.

“I just can’t do it anymore. Leaving my kids to film is really, really hard on me. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying for three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I just want to be home with the kids. I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show,” she explained on the podcast.

The cattiness and drama on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been at an all-time high in Season 3, and it is seeping over into Snooki’s off-screen life. She claims fans are taking the once fun-loving, light-hearted show way too seriously, which no longer makes filming enjoyable.

The seriousness and the way she is portrayed on camera have resulted in death threats against Snooki and her kids.

“People take it too seriously to where I’m getting death threats with the kids and my store. People want to picket it and boycott it and leaving reviews that I have bugs in my store. It’s just a lot and not something I signed up for with this show,” Snooki shared.

It is the end of an era. Snooki is retiring from Jersey Shore. Instead of partying with her roomies, Snooki is focused on being a mom to her three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and baby Angelo.

The proud mama admitted her roommates did try to talk her out of leaving the MTV show, but Snooki is firmly standing by her exit. Even her best friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley could not convince her pal to stay for another season.

Fans should know, Snooki did not come to her decision lightly, suddenly or hastily. She shared on her podcast that she tried to quit the show previously, walking out continuously during filming. Unlike in the past, her decision to leave will stick this time around.

There is some good news for fans amid Snooki’s shocking departure. She is not done with reality TV, just Jersey Shore. She didn’t say if she has another project in the works, but the pint-sized firecracker was clear, it is not the end of her reality TV career.

What do you think of Jersey Shore continuing without Snooki?