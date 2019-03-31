Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation returning to MTV? Here’s what to expect when Jersey shore cast returns for Season 3

There’s a lot going on with the stars of Jersey Shore right now and viewers want to know if they will be seeing any of it play out on MTV in Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3.

For those wondering about the fate of the show, it turns out there is good news as the series is returning. In fact, the stars of Jersey Shore are filming right now.

News of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation renewal actually came back in December 2018 on the Season 2 finale airdate. It’s not a huge surprise that MTV brought the series back, considering that the Jersey Shore cast has been pulling in great ratings for the network and fans can’t seem to get enough.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is filming

MTV aired two seasons of the series in 2018, beginning in April with a two-month hiatus between the seasons for filming.

It looks like the cast is on a similarly fast and furious filming schedule as they were for the original Jersey Shore series, with seasons airing close together with little or no breaks.

Let’s just hope this doesn’t lead to cast burnout as it has in the past.

As for when fans can expect Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 to premiere, MTV hasn’t made an announcement yet. However, with filming in full swing, the wait for new episodes certainly won’t be long.

What we do know is that Season 3 was ordered to air in 2019 — but just how soon?

What to expect from Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3

There’s quite a bit going on for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and we can expect a lot of that to make it to the show in some way or another, whether the events are actually filmed or just discussed on the series.

One of the biggest cast stories to make headlines over the past year is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s current incarceration. While Sorrentino did document much of his trip to prison for fans already, we can expect even more of it to make it on Season 3.

So while Mike Sorrentino won’t actually be able to join the Jersy Shore Family Vacation cast in their vacation house, we expect for the rest of the cast to speak about his err…situation, and we will probably see flashback clips as well.

Of course, Nicole Polizzi is pregnant and that is expected to be a part of the Season 3 storyline. Hopefully, she won’t pull a Deena and avoid the house because we all want to see her.

Jenni Farley is also expected to return for Season 3 and it’s no secret that she’s got quite a bit of drama in her life. JWoww is getting a divorce which will likely be talked about and/or shown at least in part.

Not to mention, she’s going to be entering the vacation house as a single woman and that could be very interesting.

Then there’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who seem to have an endless amount of drama between them. It’s already been reported that Ronnie and Jen are filming for Season 3 together.

Angelina Pivarnick is returning and she’s bringing her own family drama with her. As Pivarnick gets ready to get married, Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will take a look into her issues with her own family as some of them will not be attending her wedding.

Of course, that brings us to Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D, two of Jersey Shore’s most beloved cast members. Both are returning for Season 3 but don’t seem to be bringing the drama like some of the others.

Lately, they have been looking for love on another MTV series, Double Shot at Love.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2019 on MTV.