Snooki is pregnant! Jersey Shore star expecting third child with Jionni LaValle

Nicole Polizzi, better known as Snooki from Jersey Shore, is expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle. Snooki’s pregnancy was teased on a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation but now, she’s confirmed that it’s the real deal.

For weeks, Jersey Shore fans have been speculating about the state of Snooki’s uterus and it looks like she’s finally ready to let the cat out of the bag.

It all started on Jersey Shore Family Vacation when Snooki, who had been partying with her MTV co-stars pretty hard, got sick and suggested almost immediately that she may be pregnant.

To make her announcement extra special, Snooki took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day. She posted a photo of her two children, Lorenzo Dominic, 6, and Giovanna Marie, 4, with a framed picture of her ultrasound and the caption, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

Snooki and her husband Jionni LaValle tied the knot back in 2014, just two months after their daughter Giovanna was born.

It’s not clear yet what this means for Jersey Shore Family Vacation. As MTV viewers already know, Deena Cortese is also pregnant and opted to not join her co-stars in the vacation house for the filming of their new Jersey Shore reboot.

With the surging popularity of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation series, many fans are hoping that the guidos and guidettes will continue their “vacation” for Part 3 and beyond.