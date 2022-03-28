Jersey Shore fans think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks unrecognizable in new video

Fans didn’t recognize Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a recent video. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans haven’t seen much of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro lately.

Ronnie chose to take some time off from filming after appearing only on the first episode of the latest season. During that episode, he was seen preparing to propose to Saffire Matos.

However, before the proposal happened, news broke that Ronnie had been arrested. His roommates wished him well as he took some time to focus on himself and his mental health.

He did end up proposing to Saffire, and she is now his fiancee despite his arrest due to some type of alleged domestic dispute between the two of them.

They’ve continued to stay engaged but have remained quiet recently about their relationship.

Ronnie hasn’t posted any new photos of himself on social media, but Saffire’s latest video has fans talking, and they think Ronnie looked unrecognizable.

Jersey Shore fans think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks unrecognizable in recent video

While Ronnie hasn’t been seen spending time with his Jersey Shore roommates, he continues to grow his relationship with Saffire. They often spend time with his daughter Ariana who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jenn Harley.

Saffire shared a TikTok video of the three of them as they attempted a dance routine. Despite the silly dance moves, Ronnie remained stone-faced and serious.

After seeing the video, several Jersey Shore fans were taken back by Ronnie’s appearance.

One fan thought Ronnie looked so different that they hardly even recognized him.

Another shared similar sentiments and wrote, “Didn’t even realize that was Ronnie omg.”

A few other fans pointed out that Ronnie looked really “healthy.”

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation next season?

While some fans thought Ronnie was looking healthy again, he hasn’t been very open about what’s going on in his life lately.

Some people speculated that he was on the outs with his castmates after they didn’t publicly wish him a “happy birthday” and he didn’t appear in photos with the rest of the cast at baby Romeo’s baptism a few months ago.

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation wrapped up last week. Still, it looks like the cast has started filming the next season recently as Jenni “JWOWW” Farley shared a photo of her, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on a private jet surrounded by a camera crew.

The cast was also seen hanging out at Pauly DelVecchio’s DJ gig, but Ronnie was nowhere to be found.

Jersey Shore fans will have to stay tuned to see whether or not Ronnie will return to the show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.