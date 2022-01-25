Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Saffire Matos poses without ring — did she split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ?

Saffire Matos poses without an engagement ring making people think she split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: MTV

The saga continues between Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his fiancee Saffire Matos.

Since the couple got engaged last spring, their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride.

They’ve kept fans guessing about whether they are still together or not from cryptic social media posts to taking time to focus on themselves.

The couple recently spent time on a ski vacation with Ronnie’s daughter Ariana and all seemed well with them.

Recently, however, it looks like things could have taken a turn for the worst again.

Saffire shared a photo on social media that left fans wondering if there was trouble in paradise once again.

Saffire Matos poses without engagement ring from Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

In a post to her Instagram stories, Saffire posed holding her dog.

She captioned the photo, “ME AND MY ONE AND ONLY LOVE.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

An observant follower shared the post on Reddit and took note that Saffire’s ring finger was bare.

The post caused speculation amongst fans that the couple was on the outs again.

One commenter wrote, “Oh no! Ronnie’s relationship! It’s broken!”

Another noted that because the photo was a “mirror selfie” it was her right ring finger being shown. They did think there was “definitely subliminal messaging though.”

A separate user chimed in and pointed out that her left ring finger was clearly visible as well and it appeared to be empty.

Reddit users chime in on Saffire and Ronnie’s relationship. Pic credit: @awkwardnarwhalicorn/@mrskatiejohnston/@alternative_Being971/Reddit

Are Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro done for good?

It’s hard to know what the future has in store for Ronnie and Saffire and it doesn’t seem as though fans will get more insight during Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation either.

Ronnie’s sole appearance on the new season showed him seeking Saffire’s dad’s permission to ask for her hand in marriage. Shortly after he shared his plans with his roommates, news broke about Ronnie’s arrest after an alleged domestic incident.

The cast wished him well as he decided to stop filming in order to focus on his own mental health and well-being.

It’s unclear at this time when Ronnie plans to make a return or if he will make an appearance again later in the season. When fans showed their support to him, Ronnie simply shared a tweet letting them know that he would “be back soon.”

Ronnie says “I’ll be back soon.” Pic credit: @RealRonnieMagro/Twitter

Fans should pay close attention to Ronnie and Saffire’s social media to find out if they will end up walking down the aisle or going their separate ways for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.