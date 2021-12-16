Saffire Matos poses in bridal robe — are she and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro still heading down the aisle?

Saffire Matos poses in bridal robes, adding to the confusion about her relationship status with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s fiancee Saffire Matos recently shared photos of herself as she posed in a bridal robe.

The photo leads many fans to wonder whether it means that she and Ronnie are still headed down the aisle sometime soon.

The couple’s relationship has been rocky over the past couple of months as they’ve gone back and forth on whether or not they are together.

They’ve shared posts that have confused fans and many even wondered if they were doing it on purpose to get attention.

While it was reported that Saffire and Ronnie are taking a temporary break to work through some issues, they were spotted in a photo together a short time later.

Saffire also revealed during an Instagram Q and A that she still wears her engagement ring, but avoided answering any direct questions about Ronnie, leaving their relationship status a mystery.

Neither Saffire nor Ronnie have spoken publicly about their future plans.

Saffire poses in a wedding robe. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Saffire Matos did not make a public post to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on his birthday

To add to the confusion surrounding their relationship, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently celebrated his birthday.

Saffire did not share any posts on her social media page to celebrate the occasion.

Saffire wasn’t the only one who remained silent on Ronnie’s special day.

None of Ronnie’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars made tribute posts to him either.

The lack of action on his costars’ part was one of many recent things that made fans wonder if he was on the outs with the cast.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is missing from the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 promotions

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are starting to think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may never return to film the show.

Not only did his costars stay silent on his birthday, but Ronnie also didn’t join them for Romeo’s baptism recently.

When the new poster for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 was released, Ronnie was nowhere to be found. While he did take a brief break from filming to focus on his mental health, it doesn’t seem as though he’s ready to return yet.

When the cast filmed at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys back in October, Ronnie stayed home.

It’s unclear at this time if he has permanently severed ties with MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.