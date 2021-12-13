The cast of Jersey Shore celebrated baby Romeo’s baptism but where was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn’t been spending time with his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently got together to celebrate the baptism of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s son Romeo Reign.

In what looked to be a rather fancy party, Mike and his wife Lauren threw a celebration for Romeo to celebrate his big day.

Mike shared a series of photos that included him and Lauren as they embraced one another. He was in a tuxedo and she was wearing a white lace dress.

Another photo showed them alongside Romeo’s godparents as they dressed him in all white for his big moment.

It’s a separate photo that Mike shared, however, that really had fans wondering if Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was on the outs with his Jersey Shore costars.

Mike shared a photo with his castmates but Ronnie was nowhere to be found.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro did not celebrate Romeo’s baptism with his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars

Mike shared a photo of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as they attended Romeo’s baptism.

Mike captioned the photo, “We don’t have friends we only have family.”

All of his Jersey Shore costars were in the photo with the exception of Ronnie and Deena Cortese who commented that she had left early.

Mike also shared a photo alongside Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio, the three of them who make up “MVP.”

Ronnie’s absence from the party also coincides with the fact that none of his costars wished him a happy birthday last week.

Toward the end of last season following an alleged domestic dispute with his fiancee Saffire Matos, Ronnie announced that he was taking time off from the show to focus on his mental health.

It seems that he may have cut ties with the roommates for good given the fact that he has not been around any of them in quite some time, but neither he nor MTV has made any type of statement in that regard.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 will air in the new year

MTV recently announced that Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return with Season 5 on Thursday, January 6.

Several of the Shore stars shared the new cast photo to go along with the new season and the picture only added to fans’ suspicions that Ronnie may be done for good.

All of the roommates were in the photo but Ronnie once again was missing from the group.

He did not announce the new season on his social media page like the rest of the cast so it’s unlikely that he’ll be making a return this season if he makes a return at all.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.