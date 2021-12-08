Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos slays in sexy outfit following new split rumors from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Saffire Matos posts sexy photo amid new split rumors from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: MTV

Saffire Matos, fiancee to Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, is making jaws drop with her latest look.

Saffire shared a photo as she posed in a sexy black two-piece outfit.

She showed off a new hairstyle that was noticeably darker than the color she had before.

In the picture, Saffire had a sultry look on her face and flaunted her curvy figure.

The post comes following a recent rough patch between her and Ronnie as the two of them have seemingly broken up and gotten back together several times in recent months.

Saffire also remained silent on Ronnie’s birthday this past weekend leading fans to wonder whether they are still engaged.

Regardless of her current relationship status, Saffire seems unbothered and her followers are taking note of how good she looks.

Jersey Shore fans in awe as Saffire Matos slays in sexy outfit

While her love life may be a bit of a mess right now, Saffire is looking better than ever and her followers couldn’t help but notice.

Saffire’s makeup artist let her know that she “loved glamming” her while noting that she was “so hot.”

Another follower chimed in and said that Saffire was “stunning.”

Fans react to Saffire’s new look. Pic credit: @anjali_artistry/@jacqueline___montanez/Instagram

Others commented using several fire emojis as one excited fan wrote, “OMG EXCUSE USSS.”

Fans react to Saffire’s new look. Pic credit: @saeed.bolden/@amyciaa/@paolambricee/Instagram

Some fans were so in awe of her new look that they didn’t have any other words to say other than “WOWWW.”

Fans react to Saffire’s new look. Pic credit: @desi_pacheco/@helmarose/Instagram

Saffire Matos’s latest post comes following recent split rumors from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore fans are finding it hard to keep up with Saffire and Ronnie’s relationship status these days.

The two of them have been on the rocks for quite a while and it was revealed that they had taken some time apart to work through their issues.

When Ronnie recently shared a photo of the two of them together it made everyone think things were going well — but Saffire’s silence on Ronnie’s birthday this past weekend left followers puzzled.

Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pose happily together. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Not only did Saffire refrain from posting anything to Ronnie on social media, but none of his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates did either.

It’s unclear at this time where Ronnie stands with Saffire and his costars but things are not looking good.

Details for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have yet to be released but it’s likely going to continue without Ronnie for the near future.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.