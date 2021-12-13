Vinny Guadagnino shares an update on his love life after the finale of Double Shot at Love 3

Vinny Guadagnino opens up about his love life after Double Shot at Love 3. Pic credit: MTV

Vinny Guadagnino recently wrapped up his third attempt to look for love on Season 3 of Double Shot at Love but it doesn’t look like the third time was a charm for him.

After watching his best friend and partner-in-crime Pauly DelVecchio find love on the dating show with his girlfriend Nikki Hall, many were hopeful that Vinny would follow in his footsteps.

Vinny narrowed his choices down to three women and ultimately chose Akielia “AK” Rucker.

Akielia is a traveling nurse and model and she received the approval of Vinny’s mom.

Following the finale, neither Vinny nor Akielia appeared to post photos together on social media leaving many to wonder if things worked out for them.

Vinny spoke out in an Instagram story and set the record straight on the status of his current love life.

Vinny Guadagnino gives update on his love life following Double Shot at Love 3 finale

Vinny took to his Instagram stories to let everyone know where he stood with his relationship following the finale of Double Shot at Love 3.

He shared that while he and AK “have kept in touch,” and that he thought she was “cool af” the two of them were “not in a relationship” but have remained friends.

He went on to share that he came into the show with an “open heart and mind” as he hoped to “meet his person” but described how the format of the show made that especially difficult.

He wrote, “These shots at love are crazy social experiments where you try to match people up in a few weeks, and then are required to not physically see the person you picked for 7 months (until the finale) so that you don’t give away the ending of the show.”

He continued, “I love that it entertains people, and sometimes it works as a starting point, but it isn’t a guarantee of finding a serious relationship. Believe it or not, I’m a real human outside of tv shows lol. But I’m always down to take the shot!”

Vinny shares his relationship status following Double Shot at Love 3. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

It’s unclear at this time if Vinny is continuing to date other people.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 will air in the new year

Vinny may not have found love on Double Shot at Love 3 but he will definitely be appearing on the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Season 5 is set to kick off on Thursday, January 6 and fans will have the opportunity to catch up on their favorite Shore stars’ latest happenings.

Since Vinny remains single, it’s unlikely that AK will make an appearance in the new season.

Regardless of whether Vinny is single or in love, Jersey Shore fans are sure to be excited about the return of the spinoff.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.