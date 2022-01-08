Ronnie Ortiz-Magro speaks out about his future plans with Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro speaks out on his future plans with Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation kicked off this week and fans were curious whether Ronnie Ortiz-Magro would appear or not.

Rumors had spread recently that Ronnie was on the outs with his castmates and with MTV, and he did not appear in the most recent cast photo to promote the new season.

To viewers’ surprise, Ronnie had a big role in the season premiere where he was seen planning to propose to his girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino accompanied him to Saffire’s parent’s house so that he could get her father’s blessing. Ronnie also shared the news with his costars who, while supportive, thought that the decision might be a little rushed.

Following all of the excitement, it was shown that Ronnie was arrested for an alleged domestic incident involving Saffire. Because of things going on in his life, Ronnie needed to take a brief hiatus from the show to focus on his mental health.

After weeks of silence, Ronnie has finally spoken out regarding his future with the show.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says, ‘I’ll be back soon’

Ronnie has remained silent for several weeks as his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars have continued to promote the new season.

Following the premiere, several fans took to social media questioning whether Ronnie would return.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ronnie finally spoke out in regard to his future plans in a response to one of his followers.

The person wrote, “Season 5 of #JSFamilyVacation just started airing by me. It’s sad to not see @RealRonnieMagro in the opening credits. I hope he returns next season and shows the world he has become the best version of himself.”

Ronnie replied to the tweet and simply said, “I’ll be back soon [smiley face.]”

Ronnie says “I’ll be back soon.” Pic credit: @RealRonnieMagro/Twitter

It seems that Ronnie has been making some progress when it comes to working on himself. He recently celebrated six months of sobriety and shared the milestone in his Instagram Stories.

Ronnie celebrates his sobriety. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

While Ronnie says he will return “soon,” it’s unclear just how long it will be until he is back filming with his Jersey Shore crew. MTV still has yet to release any detailed information regarding his role or if he will continue to appear in the new season.

Jersey Shore cast and fans show support for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie’s co-stars recently spoke on Ronnie’s absence from filming.

They showed their full support to him as he prioritizes his mental health.

As Mike always says, “the comeback is always greater than the setback” and it seems that Ronnie is in agreement.

When a fan shared those similar sentiments, Ronnie replied with “facts.”

Ronnie agrees that “the comeback is always greater than the setback.” Pic credit: @RealRonnieMagro/Twitter

It’s unknown at this time how much of a role Ronnie will have in upcoming episodes but his fans are certainly looking forward to his comeback.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.