Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos take Ariana on ski trip

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro takes a ski trip with Saffire Matos and his daughter Ariana. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been quiet recently as the rest of his cast has continued to promote Season 5 of the show.

Ronnie’s silence and distance from the cast had caused many to speculate that he may be on the outs with them and with MTV.

In addition to speculation about his role on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie has been confusing fans about his relationship status.

In the spring of 2021, he proposed to his now-fiancee Saffire Matos but it’s been a rocky road since then.

The couple has seemingly taken time apart and gotten back together several times over the last several months.

Despite their reportedly on-again-off-again relationship, the couple brought in the new year together along with Ronnie’s daughter Ariana.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos take Ariana on ski trip

Ronnie and Saffire rang in the new year with his daughter Ariana, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.

The three of them took a ski trip together and posed happily for photos.

Ronnie and Saffire skiing. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

The pics showed the three having fun on the ski slopes.

Ronnie teaches Ariana to ski. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Ronnie and Saffire take Ariana skiing. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

The trip makes it seem as though things are back on for Ronnie and Saffire, who experienced several ups and downs in their relationship this year.

Saffire recently posed in bridal robes, which made people wonder if their trip down the aisle was happening sooner rather than later.

The fashion choice did confuse fans, however, because it was revealed that they had taken some time apart just a few weeks prior to work out some issues.

Some fans even started to think that the two of them were faking relationship issues to try and get more attention.

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

As Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation kicks off this week, fans are wondering if Ronnie will be returning at all.

He was missing from the latest cast photo and he is the only one of the cast members who hasn’t promoted the new season on social media.

Ronnie did make the decision to take a brief hiatus to focus on his own mental health. He celebrated six months of sobriety, so it appears that he has been putting in the effort.

Ronnie also wasn’t present with the rest of the cast as they celebrated baby Romeo’s baptism.

MTV has remained silent on whether or not they have cut ties with Ronnie, so it’s unclear at this time where they stand.

Whether Ronnie will make a return remains to be seen, but fans can catch up with the rest of the cast when the new season returns this week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.