Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino announces the launch of her new skincare line. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have fallen in love with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

While she’s always made cameos over the last several years, viewers have gotten to know her much more personally as she’s appeared full-time in the last few seasons of the show.

Lauren does a lot of the same things the long-standing cast members have done, including her own confessionals.

She’s been a seamless addition to the already tight-knit group of roommates, and after the castmates took her under their wing when Mike served time in jail, it seems as though she’s been a part of the original cast all along.

Lauren has joined Mike in hosting their podcast Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens, and the two of them work to spread positive messages to their listeners.

Now, Lauren is taking her next step as an entrepreneur by announcing the launch of her own skincare line.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Lauren Sorrentino announces new skincare line

Lauren has been teasing that something big was coming soon and that it had been in the works for quite some time.

She was thrilled to share with her followers that she would be launching a new skincare line.

Skincare by Laurens will officially launch on March 15 at 10 am EST.

In the caption of her announcement, she wrote, “I’ve been working on these products for over a year and cannot wait to share them with you all! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

She then encouraged her followers to follow her skincare line’s official Instagram page and “tag your bestie.”

Followers can sign up for the line’s newsletter and get information on sales, promotions, and new products.

Mike was quick to offer his support to Lauren as he wrote in the comments, “Omg so proud of you.”

Mike Sorrentino shows his support to Lauren. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Lauren Sorrentino faces controversy on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Lauren’s announcement for her new business venture came following some controversy in recent Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes.

As the roommates settled into their vacation destination at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys, Lauren got into a small argument with her costar Deena Cortese.

Lauren was visibly tired after caring for baby Romeo all day and reminded the cast at the dinner table that caring for him required 24-hour attention.

Deena didn’t appreciate how Lauren appeared to snap at them and called her out for it.

The two seemed to move on pretty quickly, but it was the first time viewers saw Lauren get involved in a conversation like that with Deena.

Some fans have been unhappy with Lauren and Mike this season, particularly when they packed several suitcases for themselves but didn’t have room for Angelina’s bags, and hers had to be shipped.

Mike clapped back at haters and reminded them that they were filming a reality TV show and to “have a sense of humor.”

It seems as though the luggage incident was meant in good fun as part of a prank that the cast is known to play on one another.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what’s next for Mike and Lauren and the rest of the cast as they continue to vacation together along with their families.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.