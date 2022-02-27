Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino calls out a hater who criticized him. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is known for his positivity and words of wisdom.

Not only does he always have some motivational phrases to share with his castmates, but he also utilizes his social media platform to inspire others and spread good vibes.

The same can be said for his podcast Here’s the Sitch with Mike and Laurens that he hosts with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

Even though Mike is all about positivity, that doesn’t mean he’s above a good prank on one of his costars — and that’s exactly what he did on a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

It seems, however, that his prank didn’t sit well with some fans, and they weren’t shy to let him know that. Instead of ignoring the criticism, Mike addressed the haters head-on.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino claps back at hater, says ‘have a sense of humor’

When Angelina Pivarnick was the last to arrive at the airport for their family trip to the Florida Keys, Mike decided that her bags would need to be shipped to their resort instead of being brought on the plane because the pilot told them they had reached their limit for bags.

Ironically, Mike was able to fit multiple bags of his own, including a bocci ball set. When Angelina found out her bags did not make it to the resort with the rest of them, she and her husband Chris Larangeira were livid, and she had a meltdown about wearing the same underwear and clothes for multiple days.

While Mike thought the move was comical, it appears some fans did not find the move as funny as he did.

One critic posted to Twitter and said, “[Mike Sorrentino] really showing his true colors this season with that luggage Situation and is also involving himself heavy in [Angelina Pivarnick]’s sex life.”

Mike clapped back at the hater and had zero apologies for how he handled the luggage ordeal.

He wrote, “Sorry not sorry!! You come on [Jersey Shore Family Vacation] and expect a prank from any of us. We all do it. Have a sense of humor this is entertainment and a reality show. I’m glad you’re interest has piqued. Gotta stay on your toes around that Situation [crying laughing emoji] See you next week.”

Mike Sorrentino claps back at the hater. Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

It’s clear based on his response that Mike did not pull the luggage prank on Angelina to be malicious but felt it was all in good fun.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino supports Angelina Pivarnick

While viewers may not have liked the prank he played on Angelina, Mike has been supportive to her as she’s worked through the issues in her marriage so far this season.

In the episode prior, Mike reminded Angelina that she needed to be happy and do what was right for her.

Angelina has had a rough couple of weeks as of late. As the episodes have aired, rumors have come out that she was having an affair while married to Chris. One of those rumors alleged that she even hooked up with another reality TV star.

The infidelity rumors come following Chris’s decision to file for divorce. He also reportedly revealed to Jenni “JWOWW” Farley that Angelina was the one who leaked the infamous wedding speech audio before the episode airing. This reignited a feud between Angelina and the girls of the cast.

As Angelina comes under fire for all of the rumors circulating around her, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans continue to support her and stick up for her against the way her costars treat her on the show.

Fans can tune in to new episodes to find out what happens next with Angelina and her castmates.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.