Exclusive: Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino opens up about the ‘most difficult’ time in his life when baby Romeo was sick

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino talks about how hard it was when Romeo was in the hospital. Pic credit: MTV

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been an emotional ride for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren. They were eager with excitement as they ventured to the hospital to welcome baby Romeo Reign into the world.

While they were elated at his arrival, Romeo gave them a bit of a scare. He was forced to stay at the hospital’s NICU due to spiking a fever.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation prayed for Romeo to get better and showed their support for Mike and Lauren.

Mike opened up to Monsters and Critics in an exclusive interview and shared how difficult it was for him to stay strong during such a stressful and trying time.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino talks ‘most difficult’ time in his life when Romeo was sick

Anyone who follows Mike on social media or listens to his podcast knows how positive he is and how much he works to spread that energy to his followers. Despite all of the setbacks he’s faced in his life, he said nothing could compare to the difficulty of watching his son be sick.

Mike explained, “Our family has faced many obstacles, but this by far was the most difficult. As always, we took it a day at a time and celebrated the slightest victories.” Mike is a fighter and survivor as noted by the adversity he’s gone up against in his life.

He overcame his battle with addiction and recently celebrated six years of sobriety. If that wasn’t enough, his marriage survived a stint in prison and he came out the other side a stronger person.

All of those things paled in comparison to his baby boy’s stay in the hospital.

Mike details how he maintained his composure during Romeo’s health scare

While it wasn’t easy for him, Mike stayed strong for both Lauren and Romeo. He said, “I always try to lead my family with grace, faith, and class and I believe I did that.”

After what he described as “two very long weeks”, they were finally able to bring Romeo home. He shared that the moment was an “indescribable feeling” for him. In typical Mike fashion, he shared some words of wisdom for anyone going through a tough time and said, “The best views come from the hardest times.”

Now that Romeo is home and healthy, there is a lot to look forward to in Season 5. Romeo will take his first family vacation to the Florida Keys and make memories they’ll never forget. Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to keep up with the Sorrentino’s and their latest adventures with baby Romeo.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.