The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is praying for baby Romeo

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation prays for baby Romeo. Pic credit: MTV

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered this week and emotions were running high.

Fans got to witness the happiest time in Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s life as he officially became big daddy Sitch.

He and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their first born son, Romeo Reign, and footage showed their first few moments with him in the hospital room.

Mike was beaming from ear to ear and was thrilled to finally become a father as his roommates excitedly showed up at his house while they were still in the hospital.

Nicole dropped off food for the three of them as Jenni “JWOWW” Farley left a sign on the lawn that read, “Welcome home baby Sitch.”

The episode quickly took a turn from elation to worry, however, as Mike shared that Romeo wasn’t coming home as they had expected.

Footage showed Mike as he rested over Romeo’s empty crib, praying for his son’s health.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast prays for baby Romeo

Mike shared that Romeo had to stay in the hospital longer than expected due to having a fever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He told his mother in a phone call that Romeo was in one of the best NICU’s in the state and that they were going to leave his care to the professionals who know what they’re doing.

Mike described how the tough times in the last few years of his life had prepared him to stay strong for his son and remain positive for his family.

Mike then became teary eyed during a confessional interview as he said, “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and I’m a fighter. And, I’m gonna fight for my happy ending.”

His castmates banded together to pray for Mike, Lauren, and Romeo.

Footage showed Snooki explaining what was happening to Romeo as she prayed with her daughter.

Pauly DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall did the same as they held hands and bowed their heads together to say a prayer for Romeo to get better.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 has a lot more to come

As fans await baby Romeo’s prognosis, there are still many things to come in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Not only did the episode leave off with questions surrounding Romeo’s health, but Angelina Pivarnick has also left viewers hanging in regard to the status of her marriage.

She talked to a divorce lawyer about her options as Jenni “JWOWW” Farley sat next to her to show support. Angelina was unsure of what she planned to do moving forward.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also made an appearance on the episode as he was nervous thinking about proposing to his girlfriend Saffire Matos. His footage ended with news that he had been arrested for an alleged domestic dispute.

It’s unknown at this time when or if Ronnie will return to filming.

Fans should tune in to next week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.