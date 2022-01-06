Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast speaks out about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s absence

The cast shares their thoughts on Ronnie’s exit from the show. Pic credit: MTV

The rumor mill has been going crazy ever since the new cast photo was released for Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was the only former cast member who wasn’t present in the new poster, and many fans wondered if he had cut ties with the show for good.

Last spring, Ronnie decided to take some time away while he focused on his mental health.

It was unclear at the time just how long of a hiatus he planned to take.

Not only did Ronnie take a break from filming, but it seems like he’s distanced himself from his former roommates. They’ve all been together to celebrate milestones recently, such as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s son’s baptism.

Ronnie was nowhere to be found, making people question where he stood with the cast.

Recently, the cast opened up about what’s been going on with Ronnie and how they feel about his departure from filming.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast speaks out about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

A few of Ronnie’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates recently spoke to TooFab about their thoughts on Ronnie’s decision to take some time away from filming.

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said, “I think that was a really good decision. I support that.”

He continued, “You gotta get yourself right before you get anything else in your whole life, right. I support him stepping away, checking in with himself, and getting himself right mentally first.”

Angelina Pivarnick also showed support for Ronnie’s exit and said, “Me, I was the closest one to Ron, I wish him — we all wish him — nothing but the best. That’s all we can say. Wish you the best.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro works on himself

While his co-stars seem supportive of his departure, it looks like Ronnie has been taking his time away to really focus on himself.

He recently shared a post to his Instagram stories that he celebrated six months of sobriety.

The post came following his engagement to his now-fiancee, Saffire Matos. The couple has had some ups and downs over the last year but based on their recent trip to the mountains, and it appears they are still going strong.

Ronnie has yet to clarify when he plans to return, and MTV has not formally addressed the situation.

It’s likely fans could learn more as Season 5 premieres tonight.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.