Jason Duggar reshares Jeremy Vuolo’s Josh Duggar statement, says ‘well said’

Jason Duggar is the first Duggar brother to break his silence about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

He attended part of the trial, sticking with Jana Duggar and her BFF, Laura DeMasie.

The reality TV son hasn’t been vocal about the family’s scandals, but he does speak up about his big sister Jana. He has clapped back in the name of standing up for her.

Jason Duggar agrees with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s statement

After Josh Duggar was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography, several Duggar family members released statements.

Jim Bob and Michelle said they still love and will continue to pray for Josh, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were a bit harsher, but Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo called Josh a “hypocrite” in their statement, and it got the attention of Jason Duggar.

The Duggar brother reposted Jeremy’s statement on his Instagram story and said, “well said @jeremyvuolo.”

At this point, Jason is the only Duggar brother who has acknowledged Josh’s guilty verdict. He wasn’t the only brother who attended the trial, though. Justin Duggar and James Duggar both made appearances, and neither has commented yet.

What’s next for the Duggar family?

Josh Duggar will remain in custody as he awaits his sentencing, which is expected in April 2022.

The Duggars have vowed to help Anna Duggar and her children, though what that looks like remains unknown. She has lived at the big house before, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she ended up back there.

Jason Duggar and some of his brothers work in construction and remodeling, so they will likely continue to be busy and have their lives almost untouched by what happened with his older brother.

Jim Bob Duggar is still running for Arkansas Senate, which he announced just a few weeks ago. He has yet to pull his candidacy in the wake of Josh’s guilty verdict, which means he may not.

Only a few family members have spoken out so far. Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have yet to make a statement. They attended the trial, with Austin being there more than Joy-Anna. She appeared to be distraught after hearing some of the testimony.

Interestingly enough, Jason Duggar sided with his brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo, when it likely wasn’t “Jim Bob approved” as he prefers to control the narrative.