Josh Duggar taken into custody following guilty verdict, smiles for new mugshot

Josh Duggar was remanded into the custody of the US Marshals after a jury returned two guilty verdicts in his child pornography case.

The former reality TV star was taken directly into custody and will remain in holding until he can be sentenced. As of now, no official sentencing date has been set, but it’s expected to take at least four months, and that would be roughly April 2022.

Anna Duggar was in the courtroom as the verdict was read and briefly got to speak to Josh before he was led away in handcuffs. She left the courthouse looking distraught but was surrounded by Duggar family members.

Josh Duggar photographed leaving court in a law enforcement vehicle

As reporters and photographers waited outside of the courthouse, some were able to get footage and stills of Josh Duggar in the vehicle he was being taken into custody in.

While his face wasn’t visible, one of his lawyers was standing there as he was placed in the back of the vehicle.

Josh Duggar smiles in updated mugshot

As he prepares to spend up to 40 years in prison, Josh Duggar was all smiles for his updated booking photo.

This isn’t the first time the former reality TV star was smiling for the camera. Following his April arrest, Josh’s booking photo looked similar. He spent a few days in the Washington County detention facility before being let out into the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber.

Josh remained living with the Rebers from May until today when he was taken back into federal custody. As of now, he is facing up to 40 years in prison (20 years for each count) and up to a $500,000 fine ($250,000 for each count). He will remain in custody until his sentencing, and through any appeals he decides to file.

It hasn’t been revealed whether he will be allowed visitation with his wife, Anna Duggar, while he is behind bars. He was allowed to see her as he lived with the Rebers, but that could all change. Josh and Anna share seven children, with their seventh child born less than two months ago.

With two guilty verdicts for Josh Duggar, the former 19 Kids and Counting star may not be smiling much longer.