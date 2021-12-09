Josh Duggar verdict: 19 Kids and Counting star found guilty of two child pornography charges

Josh Duggar has been found guilty of two child pornography charges. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar has been found guilty of two child pornography charges — one for possession, and the other for receiving the images.

The verdict was announced after deliberation by the jury following a trial that lasted for a little over a week.

Each count carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Because he was found guilty on two counts, Josh could spend up to 40 years in prison and be handed a $500,000 fine based on the guilty verdict.

The former reality TV star was taken into custody immediately following the guilty verdict. His sentence is expected to be handed down in four months.

Now that the jury has decided he is guilty, the fallout is set to continue.

#BREAKING the verdict is in after hours of deliberation.



The jury has found #JoshDuggar GUILTY on both charges of receipt and possession of child pornography. #NWANews pic.twitter.com/piP2bMrzT3 — Anna Darling (@AnnaDarlingTV) December 9, 2021

What happened at Josh Duggar’s trial?

After a pretrial hearing on Monday, November 29, where Jim Bob Duggar and family friend Bobye Holt gave testimony, the judge allowed Josh Duggar’s past molestation scandal to be presented as part of the prosecution’s case.

The jury was seated on Tuesday, November 30, but only after Juror 7 was dismissed for his daughter being married to one of the Duggar sons.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Testimony began on Wednesday, December 1. The prosecution continued for four days, calling various witnesses, including Bobye Holt again. The defense only took around a day to call two witnesses before they rested on Tuesday, December 7.

The case was given to the jury on Wednesday, December 8, and from there, they deliberated before deciding that Josh Duggar was proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Which Duggar family members showed up to Josh Duggar’s trial?

Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth sat in the courtroom from the start of the trial, listening to the testimony from both the prosecution and defense.

Several of Josh Duggar’s siblings also attended the trial, including Jana Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill Duggar, Justin Duggar, Jason Duggar, and James Duggar. Joy-Anna sat with her husband, Austin, in the back of the courtroom for most of the time. Jill showed up for the closing arguments on the final day, just before the jury got the case.

Jim Bob Duggar attended the final day of testimony when the defense was presenting for the jury, and he also showed up for the closing arguments. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were called out for hosting people at their home while not attending Josh’s trial, but it was clear that they were waiting for the prosecution to rest.

A Duggar family friend, Laura DeMasie, was in court with Jana and Jason. During closing arguments, Hannah Reber and David Keller were also spotted at the courthouse. Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, were also in attendance, as were her parents. Maria Reber, who Josh had been staying with as he awaited trial, was also rumored to be in court.