Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar host people, ignore Josh Duggar’s ongoing trial

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar hosted a gathering at the big house. Pic credit: TLC

After three days of testimony last week, Josh Duggar’s trial begins again this week.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not been present for the proceedings, except for last Monday when Jim Bob was forced to testify at the pretrial hearing.

There hasn’t been much support from the Duggars in the courtroom. Anna Duggar has been by her husband’s side faithfully. Austin Forsyth and Derick Dillard showed up in the courtroom, and Joy-Anna Duggar was also spotted inside the courthouse.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar host gathering

The Ashley, who has been covering Josh Duggar’s trial, drove by the Duggar Springdale home and spotted several people gathered at the property.

They confirmed that people were talking and laughing loud enough to be heard from the road. The Duggar property was adorned with lights and set up for Christmas. The publication shared photos of what they saw on their drive.

It was unclear what the gathering was for, but the timing was poor at best.

Where have the Duggars been if not at the trial?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t been active on social media, which is unusual for the couple. They did not fly into Arkansas for the start of the trial and were not present for the three days of testimony.

Interestingly, Justin Duggar and some of the Spiveys were present for some of the testimony. Justin was photographed leaving the courthouse with his mother-in-law, Hilary Spivey, behind him. They are based in Texas and made the trip to attend the trial.

Amy Duggar King had confirmed she wouldn’t be attending the trial weeks ago, but she is keeping up with what’s happening. She’s even gotten into a feud with Duggar friend Laura DeMasie on social media. Amy isn’t staying quiet and revealed she is working on breaking that NDA.

Some of the Duggars attended a Bates wedding over the weekend, but that doesn’t explain the lack of attendance at the trial. Speculation is that Jana may be taking care of Josh and Anna’s seven children while she sits behind her husband in the courtroom. She is the only unmarried adult Duggar daughter, so childcare likely falls on her.

As the trial resumes again this week, it is expected that Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth will be present again. Where the Duggar siblings fall remains to be seen.