Amy Duggar King confirms she’s ‘working on’ breaking the NDA she signed preventing her from spilling Duggar tea

As Josh Duggar’s trial continues, Amy Duggar King is speaking out on social media again.

The Duggar cousin has been careful about what she’s said in the press and on social media as she is reportedly bound by an NDA. She did not reveal how long it is valid or anything else but confirmed she is “working on” getting out of it.

Amy is vocal about her hope for justice to prevail, and she has tweeted every day since the trial began.

Over on Twitter, Amy Duggar King took issue with the photo of Justin Duggar with a big smile and thumbs up for the camera yesterday as he exited the courthouse. While she didn’t name him, it was obvious who she was talking about.

That wasn’t the interesting part, though. In the comment section, a follower inquired about breaking the NDA. They wrote, “Break the NDA. I’m sure you’d be able to get out of it with all the crime the family has hidden. Prayers for you, your mom and husband today.”

Amy responded by saying, “Working on it. Thank you for the support.”

What has Amy Duggar King said about Josh Duggar’s trial?

All eyes on are the Duggar family as Josh Duggar stands trial on two counts of child pornography charges. Monday was pretrial hearings, Tuesday the jury was selected and seated after the judge dismissed a juror for having a daughter married to a Duggar son, and Wednesday began the testimony.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar were on the witness list. It’s unclear if they will actually testify in court, but their names were read during the pretrial proceedings. Amy Duggar King made sure to send support for Jill and Bobye Holt, which included a saying about speaking the truth even if your voice trembles.

Several Duggar family members have attended Josh’s trial, including Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth. Amy and her husband, Dillon King, are not attending the proceedings. She announced that earlier this month, but she keeps up with what is happening inside the courtroom.

What is next for Amy Duggar King remains to be seen, but if she breaks the NDA or has it thrown out, she will likely have plenty of Duggar tea to spill to plenty of listening ears who have been waiting for this to happen.