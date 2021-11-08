Amy Duggar King confirms she won’t attend Josh Duggar’s trial, may not even be in town

Amy Duggar King reveals she is not attending Josh Duggar’s trial. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King is setting the record straight regarding where she will be when her cousin, Josh Duggar, heads to trial later this month.

He was arrested in April on child pornography charges. Initially, his trial was set to begin in July, but it was pushed off until November 30.

Now that the trial is less than a month away, Amy is speaking out about her plans regarding the event.

Will Amy Duggar King attend Josh Duggar’s trial?

It looks like Amy Duggar King will not be attending her cousin’s trial at the end of this month. She walked away from the reality TV show, and based on her own accord, has little to do with the extended Duggar family.

She and Jill Duggar are close and hang out, but the rest of the cousins aren’t a part of her life. Amy has moved on, shading the Duggars on occasion. Her life is vastly different from her cousins’, and she enjoys raising her son and being married to Dillon King.

On Twitter, Amy confirmed she was not attending Josh’s trial, writing, “My mother , my husband and I will not be going to the trial and nobody is staying at our house. Just setting the record straight.”

Amy Duggar King confirms she doesn’t need ‘moral support’

There has been a lot of talk about whether Amy Duggar King would attend Josh Duggar’s trial and if she would have anyone there with her.

Amy and her mom, Deanna Duggar, are incredibly close, and she would presumably be there with her. However, that is not the case.

Taking to Twitter once again, Amy Duggar King cleared up more of the rumors about hiring security and needing “moral support” during the trial.

She tweeted, “I’m not providing security for anyone . I do not need any moral support. I never asked anyone to stay with me and more than likely I won’t even be in town.”

It appears that Amy knows what she will be doing, and she won’t be attending the trial for her disgraced cousin. She has been vocal about her disdain for the entire situation.

Amy walked away from the reality TV show and cut ties with many members of her family. She and her husband, Dillon King, have been busy building their lives. While she and Jill Duggar remain close, there doesn’t appear to be many other relationships tied into that family.