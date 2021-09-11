Amy Duggar King shades Duggar family, shares ‘toxic family’ post

Amy Duggar King shaded her family famous. Pic credit: TLC

Throwing shade is something Amy Duggar King is known for, especially when it is directed at her famous aunt and uncle.

Several years ago, Amy spent a lot of time with her Aunt Michelle and Uncle Jim Bob Duggar while filming 19 Kids and Counting. When the show was canceled following the revelation that Josh Duggar had inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend nearly a decade prior, Amy walked away from the spotlight.

That is when the distance between her and her famous family began to set in. Amy Duggar King was upset she had not known about what Josh had done. She was exposed to him without any knowledge, and that was the end of things for her.

Amy Duggar King throws shade about ‘toxic family’

On Instagram, Amy Duggar King shared a photo that reads, “Its okay to cut off toxic family for your own well being”

This isn’t the first time she has taken a shot at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and it’s likely not the last. Amy has been vocal about where she stands on what happened with Josh Duggar in 2015 and what she thinks about his arrest on child pornography charges earlier this year.

Unfortunately, since walking away from the reality TV world, Amy Duggar King has been under an NDA. She hasn’t been allowed to speak about anything, but she manages to get her point across with her posts, including the clever shade she throws.

When she learned about the Counting On cancellation, Amy quickly inquired whether an NDA expires following the show’s demise. She is ready to spill the tea but will have to wait until there are no legal repercussions.

Amy Duggar King is close to Jill Duggar

Following Jill Duggar’s split from Counting On, Amy Duggar King was there for her cousin. She has helped her navigate the ropes in the real world, and they often spent time together with their husbands and children.

Jill has come a long way in what she is willing to say about her family, including confirming a rift between her and her parents. That was speculated for a while, with Derick Dillard hinting about it nearly a year before it was confirmed.

The cousins have a lot in common, and the support they have for each other is admirable. Though, Amy Duggar King is more likely to shade the Duggars, which seems to win her plenty of points among followers.