Amy Duggar King says ‘things are going to get very interesting’ following Counting On cancellation

Things are about to get interesting in the Duggar world. Following the news that Counting On was canceled, Amy Duggar King has a lot of questions.

An NDA has bound the former reality TV star and Duggar cousin. She confirmed she was under one recently, which is why many of her comments aren’t direct. Amy can throw shade with the best of them, and that has been her outlet while she remains bound by the paper she signed years ago.

Amy Duggar King asks for help

Over on her Instagram stories, Amy Duggar King asked about getting a lawyer’s help. She mentioned Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar by tagging them but called out Derick by name.

Now that Counting On is canceled, does that mean that Amy is no longer bound by her NDA? She signed it with the TLC network when she decided she no longer wanted to be a part of the show following the revelation of what Josh Duggar did to his sisters when they were young girls. That was back in 2015.

As she talked about the NDA and whether it was nullified with the cancellation, Amy Duggar King also mentioned she has a feeling that “things are about to get very interesting.”

What will Amy Duggar King have to say?

Duggar followers and critics have been waiting for Amy Duggar King to be able to speak. While it’s unclear when her NDA will expire or be voided, there is hope that the tea will be piping hot when it gets spilled.

She has been an advocate for Jill Duggar since she walked away from Counting On in 2017. Amy and Jill are close, and in recent years, the Duggar daughter has opened up about some of what happened to her while working on the show and while at home.

Interestingly enough, Amy did share some photos on Instagram of her time with TLC. She was a big part of 19 Kids and Counting before it was canceled, and those memories are special to her.

As followers wait for word on if Amy Duggar King can finally talk about her experiences, the Duggar siblings are starting to release statements on the cancellation. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were the first to come out with one.

The suspense is high for this one, especially with Amy Duggar King teasing that she thinks things will get “very interesting.”

What do you think she knows?