Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo release statement following Counting On cancellation

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released statements after Counting On is canceled. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have both released identical statements in the wake of TLC canceling Counting On after 11 seasons on the air.

The news isn’t a shock to followers and critics of the Duggar family. After Josh Duggar’s arrest in April, it was just a matter of when the announcement would come.

Now, Jinger and Jeremy will begin a new chapter in their lives without a film crew in their face all the time and the freedom to choose their own schedule and what works for their family.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are ‘grateful’ for TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stated they agreed with TLC’s decision to pull Counting On in their statements. They wrote, in part, “We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision to not renew ‘Counting On’ and are excited for the next chapter in our lives.”

There has been speculation that the couple has wanted to move on from that life and build their own brand for their family. Jinger and Jeremy have worked on The Hope We Hold as their legacy, and hopefully, that will open more doors for the reality TV couple.

They began their statement by saying they were “grateful for TLC” for the opportunity to appear on the network. They even talked about the kindness that was extended to their family. Jinger suffered a miscarriage while filming the show, shortly after announcing it to the Duggars on film. She has lived most of her teen and adult life in front of the cameras, and some of her filming crew has been with her for years.

It is undoubtedly bittersweet for Jinger Duggar, especially because she has mentioned that she looks at her film crew as family.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Based on their statements, it doesn’t look like this is the last time followers will see them in the spotlight. With their book release, merchandise, and podcast, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are still pretty popular.

Their gracious statement to the network may also lead to other doors opening for them, especially once the Josh Duggar child pornography case is handled.

For now, Jinger and Jeremy can continue to watch their two little girls grow and chase their traveling dreams without the worries of filming schedules and long days. They now have full control of their lives back.