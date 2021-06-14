New updates have been revealed about Josh Duggar’s child pornography case. Pic credit: TLC

Lawyers will interview any child witnesses in a closed court setting when Josh Duggar stands trial on two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography next month, it has been revealed.

According to The Sun, a protective order concerning child victim and witness privacy was filed last Friday.

This was reportedly put in place to protect the identities of any minors related to the case against Josh Duggar.

Josh Duggar update: Details about protective order revealed

Additional details on what the order will do, and why it was put into place, were also revealed.

Any documents filed during the case will reportedly have to be kept securely, and when used they will be under “seal” meaning they will not be publicly available. If any documents are made public, names will have to be removed to stop anyone identifying the people involved.

Those subject to the order include the jury as well as any court and government workers who are in any way connected to the case, as well as Josh and his legal team.

Any testimony given by child witnesses, or that involves any information about identifiable children, will be heard behind closed doors.

The judge presiding over the case signed off on the agreement, and it is now part of the case file as both sides prepare for the upcoming trial.

Where is Josh Duggar now?

Josh Duggar is currently living with Lacount and Maria Reber, family friends who became his designated custodians as he awaits trial. He is on home confinement while living with them, and has to wear an ankle monitor.

He is however allowed to see his wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children. She is expecting the couple’s seventh child, a baby girl.

There have been rumblings around safety issues while Josh has been staying with the Rebers. Just one day after he was moved into their home, someone reportedly called 911 to report a person trespassing.

That is said to have prompted Jim Bob Duggar to talk about paying for a fence to protect the Reber property and his son, Josh, in the process.

Josh Duggar is set to begin his trial on July 6. That is subject to change should the parties decide to take a plea deal, but that doesn’t appear to be what anyone wants based on recent updates to the child pornography case.

