Josh Duggar’s custodians no longer feel safe, place 9-1-1 call after trespassing incident

Josh Duggar has caused safety concerns for his custodians. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar appears to be causing Lacount and Maria Reber trouble.

Just one day after he moved into their home to be on home confinement while he awaits his trial on child pornography charges, there was a 9-1-1 call from the home.

This news comes after it was alleged that Jim Bob Duggar was worried for his son’s safety and intended to build a fence around the Reber property.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Reber family member calls 9-1-1

The Sun confirmed there was a 9-1-1 call made from the Reber home just one day after Josh Duggar was released into their custody.

It was made because a car parked at the end of their driveway and a few days before, they had chased off the same vehicle. The caller did not identify themselves, but it was likely Lacount or Maria but could have also been one of their children.

This situation puts the family in a tough spot. Maria was said to have revealed she had concerns over having Josh in their home when she was interviewed by the court ahead of his release. She went along with it because her husband had already agreed to help the Duggars.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

When will Josh Duggar stand trial?

As of now, Josh Duggar should stand trial in July. The official date is July 6, 2021, but that is subject to change due to counsels needing more time, the pandemic, or any other number of circumstances.

He has until early July to change his plea to not guilty. There is speculation a plea deal may be offered, but given the counsel he recently retained, it isn’t likely he will take one.

Most of the Duggar family members have remained quiet about what is happening. The sisters who were the victims of Josh when he was found to have molested his sisters and a family friend all shared statements or comments with the press. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also put something out on their blog, but it was very basic.

Jim Bob had allegedly warned the family members ahead of Josh’s arrest that it was coming and asked them to remain quiet about it. That wasn’t surprising to followers who know the patriarch prefers to be in control.

So, until his trial in July, Josh Duggar must remain in the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber. He is allowed to see his wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children without limitations.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.