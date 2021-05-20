Jim Bob Duggar allegedly worried for Josh Duggar’s safety, plans to build a fence for Rebers

Jim Bob Duggar is reportedly worried about Josh. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob Duggar is allegedly worried about Josh Duggar and his safety after he was released on bail into the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber earlier this month.

The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was arrested and indicted on child pornography charges. Now, he awaits his trial while living with his custodians while wearing an ankle monitor.

According to The Sun, Josh’s safety is a massive concern for the Duggar patriarch. He will reportedly build a fence around the Reber property because of worry that someone may want to cause harm to his son based on why he was arrested.

Josh Duggar has Jim Bob Duggar’s help

A source told the publication, “Jim Bob is doing everything he can for Josh, and he’s worried about the attention on him and the family.”

This isn’t shocking because based on what was revealed during Josh Duggar’s bail hearing, he asked Lacount and Maria Reber to step up and help with a place for his son to live. They belong to the same church, and despite having their adult daughter in their home who taught piano lessons to children, they moved around their entire life for him.

They went on to tell The Sun, “He’s concerned about photographers in town covering the case and anyone who might want to hurt Josh because of the crimes he’s accused of.”

What is next for Josh Duggar?

Currently, Josh Duggar is set to stand trial in July. Given the way the legal system works, that may be pushed back. There is also potential for him to take a plea deal, though it is unlikely given the attorney he hired.

Under the stipulations of his bail, Josh Dugar is allowed to see his wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children without limits. There has been speculation that she and the kids have already been there, which isn’t surprising. Anna is standing by her husband at this time, but she has yet to make a public statement.

So, for now, Josh is living his life inside of the Reber house. They are in charge of him at all times, including monitoring to make sure he has no access to the internet at any point.

Jim Bob Duggar’s worry about Josh’s safety isn’t surprising, especially because of the charges. He pled not guilty to both counts, and until trial, that’s all the public knows.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.