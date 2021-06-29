Counting On canceled: TLC not producing new seasons following Josh Duggar arrest

TLC has chosen to cancel Counting On after 11 seasons. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On is done. The TLC network has chosen not to renew the Duggar show for another season following the arrest of their oldest child, Josh Duggar, on child pornography charges.

The network released a statement to People saying, “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Long-time viewers and critics saw the writing on the wall when TLC released the summer programming schedule and premiere dates, and Counting On was not on the list.

Why was Counting On canceled?

Back in April, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. He was set to begin his trial on July 6, 2021, but his defense team has since asked for a delay in the trial. The prosecution responded to the petition, offering a three-month delay instead of asking for a February 2022 date, but an official ruling has not been made.

There was concern this scandal would cost the Duggars their show, and it did. This is the second time Josh has gotten the Duggar show canceled on the TLC network. 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after he suffered back-to-back scandals. After that, the family rebranded, and Josh was no longer allowed to film or be featured in anything connected to the network.

Despite all of that, his public arrest has cost his siblings their reality TV show.

What is next for the Duggars?

The next step for the Duggar siblings remains to be seen. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On in 2017, and since then, they have been working on social media content and keeping their followers involved with their life that way. Derick recently graduated from law school.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved away and are living life on the west coast. They have attempted to move away from the Duggar name and brand their own content. Jinger and Jeremy wrote a book released in May and appear to be enjoying their family of four.

As for the rest of the married siblings, what they will do remains unclear. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar stepped out of the spotlight back in November and have not shared anything new since. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed their third child earlier this year and spent more time with the Caldwells.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been working on doing more with their little family and sharing their adventures on social media. They spent time with newlyweds Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu on the lake recently. Justin Duggar lives in Texas with his wife, Claire Spivey now. The two of them have been sharing photos on social media and enjoying spending time together.

Jessa Duggar has been working hard on being an influencer on Instagram and sharing YouTube content pretty regularly. She is the one who shares all the family gathering videos. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have been spending time together while Gracie grows, and Abbie even started selling clothing on Poshmark.

As the news continues to spread, there will likely be updates from the individual Duggar families.